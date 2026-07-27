FRIENDS OF MSH BOARD LOOKS AHEAD TO 2026-2027

The Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc. held its board meeting Wednesday, July 22, in the Building 71 Conference Center. President Amy Walker welcomed members, followed by an invocation from Joel Ross. The board reviewed minutes from its July 2025 meeting and received committee reports from Finance Chair Sheila Shows, Projects Chair Julie Cox and Nominating Chair Bill Bobbs. Members also looked ahead to a busy schedule of upcoming activities. The Friends of MSH Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. in Building 71. Online bidding for the Serendipity Art Show opens Aug. 1, with the show scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3. The online-only Retail Concepts Sale will run Aug. 2-16. Later in the year, Christmas House will open Dec. 1, the Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 4 and Santa Day is scheduled for Dec. 23. Through these events and other projects, Friends of MSH continues its work in support of the patients and residents of Mississippi State Hospital.

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