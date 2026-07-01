Leon County Link for July 2026

The Leon County Link connects citizens with Leon County services. For Leon County news and information, please visit: LeonCountyFL.gov/News.















Uncover new adventures this summer at the Leon County Public Library Summer programs continue in July for Unearth a Story, featuring hands-on activities, games, crafts, live animal encounters, trivia, reading challenges, and more for all ages.

Learn more at LeonCountyLibrary.org/SummerPrograms.



















Summer BreakSpot Offers Meals for Kids and Teens

Leon County Public Library Locations



All summer long, Leon County Government and Second Harvest of the Big Bend are proud to offer free healthy, packaged meals to kids and teens 18 and under at Leon County Public Library locations through July 31. No registration is required.

Enjoy a meal onsite: Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 South Adams Street

Take a meal and enjoy it anywhere: Woodville Branch Library, 8000 Old Woodville Road Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway

View the schedule and more information at LeonCountyLibrary.org/SummerBreakSpot.













Our Story, Our Library: Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library 25th Anniversary Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams St.

Celebrate 25 years of community at the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library during this special anniversary celebration. Enjoy free games, music, refreshments and activities for the whole family while rediscovering your library and everything it has to offer.

The event will feature a bounce house obstacle course, scavenger hunt, outdoor games from the Library of Things collection, community partners, story time, and more. Guests can also explore exhibits highlighting the history and legacy of the branch and its connection to the Southside community.

Learn more at LeonCountyLibrary.org/BLP25.









Become a Sustainability Ambassador in Leon County with free trainings from the Office of Sustainability. Register by July 27, 2026

The Sustainability Ambassadors Program provides interactive education on key sustainability topics while connecting participants to local initiatives and resources for best practices in sustainable living.

Participants will gain the skills and confidence to support a more sustainable and resilient community. Following the completion of this five-session course, earn a Sustainability Ambassador Certificate and help lead positive change in the community. The next term is scheduled for July 28 through August 11, with a combination of in-person and asynchronous online sessions to enhance accessibility and flexibility for participants.

Register for the program and view the upcoming term details at LeonCountyFL.gov/Ambassadors.















Fall Seed Library Kickoff Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Leon County Main Library, 200 W. Park Ave.

Join us for the 2026 Fall Seed Library Kickoff, where you can pick up a variety of cool-season seeds, participate in educational activities, and learn how to create a successful fall garden.

The kickoff will offer fun for all ages, including: Hands-on seeding activities.

Information about fall vegetable gardening techniques and sustainable gardening practices.

Healthy cooking demonstration.

Ask-a-Master-Gardener booth.

Ask questions and interact with the knowledgeable staff from the Leon County Office of Sustainability and UF/IFAS Leon County Extension.

Learn more about the Seed Library Program at LeonCountyLibrary.org/SeedLibrary.





















Leon County Citizens Connect App

Stay connected during a disaster with the Leon County Citizens Connect App for iPhone and Android, including push notifications directly on your phone. Find information at your fingertips on weather alerts, emergency resources, road closures, sandbag locations, shelter information, evacuations, and more.

For more information, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/Download.

















Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week Debuts New Era of Dining in Leon County Friday, July 17, to Sunday, July 26, 2026

Leon County and Tallahassee Foodies proudly celebrate Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week, a 10-day culinary celebration featuring more than 25 locally owned restaurants serving curated three-course menus, signature dishes and exclusive dining experiences inspired by the cultures and creativity of Tallahassee and Leon County. The initiative is designed to support local restaurants and showcase Leon County’s growing reputation as a culinary destination.

For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and pricing, visit VisitTallahassee.com. Leon County News & Events











Leon County Public Notices Available Online On July 11, 2023, the Leon County Board of County Commissioners adopted an Ordinance allowing the digital publication of certain advertisements and legal notices as allowed under Section 50.0311, Florida Statutes. The Leon County Public Notices website streamlines the public noticing process for Leon County Government and governmental partners to improve accessibility and ease of use while reducing government costs. Residents and property owners within Leon County, Florida, may receive legally required advertisements and public notices from Leon County Government by first-class mail or email upon registering their name and mailing address or email address by email at PublicNotices@LeonCountyFL.gov or by phone at 850-606‑5300. Citizens can view the County’s digital notices at LeonCountyFL.gov/PublicNotices.

Apply to Serve on Children’s Services Council Approved by voters during the November 2020 General Election, the Children’s Services Council (CSC) functions to provide children with early learning and reading skills, development, treatment, preventative and other children’s services. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply to serve on the council by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, at LeonCountyFL.gov/CSCApplication.

2027 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Cycle Application Window

The Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Department is currently accepting inquiries or requests for the 2027 Annual Comprehensive Plan Amendment Cycle. This application process allows requests for amendments to the text of the Comprehensive Plan or the large-scale Future Land Use Map. Please contact the Planning Department at planning@talgov.com or 850-891-6400 prior to August 1, 2026, to explore potential amendments and to schedule a mandatory pre-application conference. The pre-application deadline is August 14, 2026, at 5 p.m., and the application deadline is August 28, 2026, at 5 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.talgov.com/place/pln-cp#large. Board of County Commissioners Schedule











Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting County Courthouse, 5th Floor Commission Chambers - 301 S. Monroe Street