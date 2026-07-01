Leon County Link for July 2026

Summer BreakSpot Offers Meals for Kids and Teens
Leon County Public Library Locations
All summer long, Leon County Government and Second Harvest of the Big Bend are proud to offer free healthy, packaged meals to kids and teens 18 and under at Leon County Public Library locations through July 31. No registration is required.
Enjoy a meal onsite:
Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue
Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 South Adams Street
Take a meal and enjoy it anywhere:
Woodville Branch Library, 8000 Old Woodville Road
Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway
Our Story, Our Library: Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library 25th Anniversary
Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library,2817 S. Adams St.
Celebrate 25 years of community at the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library during this special anniversary celebration. Enjoy free games, music, refreshments and activities for the whole family while rediscovering your library and everything it has to offer.
The event will feature a bounce house obstacle course, scavenger hunt, outdoor games from the Library of Things collection, community partners, story time, and more. Guests can also explore exhibits highlighting the history and legacy of the branch and its connection to the Southside community.
Become a Sustainability Ambassador in Leon County with free trainings from the Office of Sustainability.
Register by July 27, 2026
The Sustainability Ambassadors Program provides interactive education on key sustainability topics while connecting participants to local initiatives and resources for best practices in sustainable living.
Participants will gain the skills and confidence to support a more sustainable and resilient community. Following the completion of this five-session course, earn a Sustainability Ambassador Certificate and help lead positive change in the community.
The next term is scheduled for July 28 through August 11, with a combination of in-person and asynchronous online sessions to enhance accessibility and flexibility for participants.
Stay connected during a disaster with the Leon County Citizens Connect App for iPhone and Android, including push notifications directly on your phone. Find information at your fingertips on weather alerts, emergency resources, road closures, sandbag locations, shelter information, evacuations, and more.
Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week Debuts New Era of Dining in Leon County
Friday, July 17, to Sunday, July 26, 2026
Leon County and Tallahassee Foodies proudly celebrate Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week, a 10-day culinary celebration featuring more than 25 locally owned restaurants serving curated three-course menus, signature dishes and exclusive dining experiences inspired by the cultures and creativity of Tallahassee and Leon County. The initiative is designed to support local restaurants and showcase Leon County’s growing reputation as a culinary destination.
On July 11, 2023, the Leon County Board of County Commissioners adopted an Ordinance allowing the digital publication of certain advertisements and legal notices as allowed under Section 50.0311, Florida Statutes. The Leon County Public Notices website streamlines the public noticing process for Leon County Government and governmental partners to improve accessibility and ease of use while reducing government costs. Residents and property owners within Leon County, Florida, may receive legally required advertisements and public notices from Leon County Government by first-class mail or email upon registering their name and mailing address or email address by email at PublicNotices@LeonCountyFL.gov or by phone at 850-606‑5300. Citizens can view the County’s digital notices at LeonCountyFL.gov/PublicNotices.
Apply to Serve on Children’s Services Council
Approved by voters during the November 2020 General Election, the Children’s Services Council (CSC) functions to provide children with early learning and reading skills, development, treatment, preventative and other children’s services. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply to serve on the council by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, at LeonCountyFL.gov/CSCApplication.
2027 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Cycle Application Window
The Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Department is currently accepting inquiries or requests for the 2027 Annual Comprehensive Plan Amendment Cycle. This application process allows requests for amendments to the text of the Comprehensive Plan or the large-scale Future Land Use Map. Please contact the Planning Department at planning@talgov.com or 850-891-6400 prior to August 1, 2026, to explore potential amendments and to schedule a mandatory pre-application conference. The pre-application deadline is August 14, 2026, at 5 p.m., and the application deadline is August 28, 2026, at 5 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.talgov.com/place/pln-cp#large.
Board of County Commissioners Schedule
Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m.
Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting
County Courthouse, 5th Floor Commission Chambers - 301 S. Monroe Street
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.