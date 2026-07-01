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Applications Open for Select Boards and Commissions

Want to make a positive impact in our community?

Volunteer Applications are now open to serve on select Jefferson County boards and commissions.  

Board members study issues in-depth, oversee and make recommendations regarding specific county functions and assist in governing Jefferson County. Board members are citizen volunteers, appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. Visit Board Manager to learn more and apply to any of our boards and commissions.

Public involvement is fundamental to good government, and service through Jefferson County’s volunteer boards and commissions is an effective way for citizens to provide valuable input and make a positive impact to our community. The Board of County Commissioners appoints more than 300 citizens to serve on boards and commissions covering a wide variety of issues.

Open positions are accepted annually, typically each July, with evaluations in August and appointments in late September for staggered terms. Some boards and commissions require certain knowledge or experience – please reference the individual board pages for more information and any prerequisites.  Applications are due on or before July 28.  

Boards and Commissions Accepting Applications: 

  1. Airport Advisory Board
  2. Audit Committee 
  3. Board of Adjustment
  4. Board of Review
  5. Budget Advisory Committee
  6. Community Services Advisory Board
  7. County Cultural Council
  8. CSU Extension Advisory Committee
  9. Developmental Disabilities Resource Center
  10. Engineering Advisory Board
  11. Equine and Agriculture Heritage Commission
  12. Foothills Regional Housing Authority
  13. Historical Commission
  14. Inclusion Diversity Equity Accessibility Advisory Commission
  15. Jefferson County Community Corrections Board
  16. Jefferson County Wildfire Commission
  17. Library Board of Trustees
  18. Liquor Licensing Authority
  19. Open Space Advisory Committee
  20. Planning Commission
  21. Revenue Retention Citizen Review Committee
  22. Sustainability Commission
  23. Workforce Colorado Board Jefferson Clear Creek Gilpin

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Applications Open for Select Boards and Commissions

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