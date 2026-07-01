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Rep. Hall receives 2026 summer study committee appointment

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman) received an appointment to serve on the Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications.

Throughout the summer and fall, interim study committees meet to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions. Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

"Energy affordability and reliability are top concerns in today's modern economy," Hall said. "I'm focused on ensuring that our utilities continue to innovate in ways that lower costs for ratepayers."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman) represents House District 62,
which includes all of Brown County, and portions of Monroe and Jackson counties.
Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

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Rep. Hall receives 2026 summer study committee appointment

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