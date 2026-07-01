July 1, 2026

Nevada’s Newest State Park Needs a Name

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Division of State Parks today announced the creation of Nevada's newest state park, marking an important milestone in the state's ongoing efforts to conserve Nevada's natural, cultural, and recreational resources for future generations.

The new park protects 4.5 miles of the Carson River corridor, preserves cultural resources dating from the late 1800s, and encompasses portions of the historic California and Pony Express trails. During the 1940s, part of the property operated as a divorce ranch, a unique Nevada industry made possible by the state's lenient divorce laws, which required only a six-week residency before a divorce could be granted.

“This new State Park is an investment in Nevada’s future and a commitment to preserving the natural beauty that makes our state unique,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “By protecting this remarkable landscape and expanding public access, we are ensuring that future generations of Nevadans and visitors alike can experience, explore, and appreciate this special place for years to come.”

The property was acquired through a partnership between Nevada State Parks and Western Rivers Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that buys and conveys land along rivers around the West for the benefit of fish, wildlife, and people. Funding for the acquisition was provided through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Conserve Nevada Program. The Nevada State Parks Foundation served as the nonprofit recipient of the Conserve Nevada Grant and helped facilitate the purchase.

“We are honored to work with Nevada State Parks and feel grateful to be a part of creating new access to the Carson River for the people of Nevada,” said Nelson Mathews, president of Western Rivers Conservancy. "Projects like this demonstrate that expanding outdoor recreation and conserving fish and wildlife habitat can go hand in hand.”

Help Choose a Name

As part of the announcement, Nevada State Parks is inviting the public to help name the state’s newest State Park.

Beginning July 1, 2026, members of the public will be able to submit name suggestions through an online survey. Following the submission period, an internal review committee will evaluate the entries and select a shortlist of names that best reflect the park’s significance, history, and character. The public will then have an opportunity to vote on the finalist names.

“State Parks belong to all of us, and we wanted to give the public an opportunity to provide input in shaping the identity of this new park,” said Nevada State Parks Administrator Jonathan Brunjes. “This is a unique opportunity for Nevadans to leave a lasting mark on the future of their State Park system.”

The naming process is open to all members of the public, and Nevada State Parks encourages participation from individuals, families, community organizations, and visitors who have a connection to Nevada's public lands.

To submit a name suggestion, members of the public can use this survey to access an interactive map and guide about the park. After reviewing the guide, participants may submit their suggested name through the survey. There is no limit to the number of name suggestions an individual may submit. Suggestions will be accepted through July 15, 2026.

Following the submission period, Nevada State Parks will review all entries and select a shortlist of potential names. Public voting on the finalist names will take place from August 1 through August 14, 2026. The park's official designation ceremony, including the announcement of its new name, is planned for later this fall.

The park will initially have limited public access while Nevada State Parks begins planning and seeking public input for future recreational opportunities and visitor services. Information regarding access, amenities, and future development will be shared as planning progresses.

For updates regarding the park designation ceremony and naming process, visit parks.nv.gov or follow Nevada State Parks on social media @nvstateparks.