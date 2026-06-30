Know Your HeatRisk

Starting today, the weather in #MiddletownRI is expected to get excessively hot and sticky for the next few days. Make sure to check your HeatRisk at CDC online and learn more about how to beat the heat. Town News and Updates Posted on July 01, 2026

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