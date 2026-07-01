Alexander tells CSG what makes Indiana special

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) — State Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie) is highlighting what makes Indiana special for the Council of State Governments’ special series highlighting the states in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Alexander, a CSG Henry Toll Fellow and Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development Fellow, spoke on what Indiana is most known for, including the state's most famous sporting event, the Indianapolis 500, and its impact on Hoosiers and people all over the world who come to see "the Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

"I was honored to be chosen by CSG to represent Indiana for their USA 250th spotlights and talk about what makes our state great," Alexander said. "Recounting just some of Indiana's accomplishments and contributions to our country’s unique history reminds me of why I am so proud to be a Hoosier."

Alexander notes famous faces from Senate District 26, including Garfield creator Jim Davis, who lived in Muncie, and painter Bob Ross, who filmed The Joy of Painting in a Muncie studio.

The article also highlights Indiana's industrial history, local celebrities, love of basketball and the recent College Football Playoff National Championship win by Indiana University after an undefeated season, which brought the state into the national spotlight.

Not included in the piece, Alexander spoke with CSG about other notable features of Senate District 26, like Mrs. Wicks Pies in Winchester that makes the popular Wick's Sugar Cream Pie – which is Indiana's unofficial state pie – as well as the famous Winchester Motor Speedway.

The full article on "the Hoosier State" can be found at csg.org/2026/06/15/indiana-the-hoosier-state/.

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which includes Delaware and Randolph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.





Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133