Alting's public safety law goes into effect

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) — A bill authored by State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) that increases public safety around Indiana's bars went into effect today, July 1.

Senate Enrolled Act 5 allows the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission (ATC) to suspend or revoke a retailer's permit if a bar becomes a public nuisance.

"Problem bars have become a hotbed of crime throughout Indiana, but especially in our larger cities and college towns," Alting said. "As chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Policy, I've heard from public safety officials throughout the state that some bars are nuisances within their communities and the state must do more to help communities combat crime committed at these businesses."

Under the new law, the ATC is required to provide immediate notice to the permit holder of a factual reason for the suspension and the time and location of a hearing on the suspension. That hearing must take place no later than three business days after the permit is suspended.

"A local bar can be an asset to a community," Alting said. "That's why I believe suspending or revoking a retailer's permit for bad bars is important so that bars with responsible owners and staff can remain open and prosper."

Alting encourages residents of Senate District 22 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Alting can be reached by filling out a "Contact Me" form online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Alting or by phone at 800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) represents Senate District 22,

which includes Carroll County and a portion of Tippecanoe County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221