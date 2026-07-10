Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Studying government responsiveness

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

Whether it's the local, state or federal level, I have always believed Hoosiers deserve a government that works for them and is responsive to their needs.

When you, as a constituent, reach out to your government and need assistance, you deserve to have your call or email answered quickly. That's why I'm happy to sit on the Interim Study Committee on Government this year, which will review response times and general responsiveness of the Indiana Department of Revenue, Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Office of Disability Determination.

This study is expected to include an analysis of call and email volume, agency response times and strategies to improve response times.

Throughout my time in public service, both at the local and state level, I have always worked hard to listen to my neighbors, find solutions to their problems and connect them to someone who can assist — which I believe is one of the most important roles of government.

Having experience in county and state government gives me a unique experience to better understand how we can make improvements, and I am looking forward to participating in these discussions.

The study committee will start meeting later this summer and will wrap up its review ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

As always, constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.