Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: State Launches Agriculture Cost-Share Program

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

As someone who represents a rural area, I know how important it is for farmers to be responsible stewards of their land.

Farmers work hard to conserve the land we use to grow our crops and feed our animals, which is why I'm happy the state has created a program to share the cost of conservation efforts in many counties in southwest Indiana — which include Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties in Senate District 48. This program will benefit not just the farmers who participate, but also everyone in our communities because it will help reduce runoff from entering water supplies and keep soil healthy.

The Indiana Management of Agriculture Enhancements Cost-Share Program will be administered by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in partnership with local soil and water conservation districts, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and conservation experts throughout the state.

This funding will help agriculture producers implement practices that improve farm management, strengthen livestock operations and bolster responsible stewardship of our state's natural resources.

Eligible conservation practices include heavy use area protection, pasture and hay planting, watering facilities, livestock pipelines and soil amendments supported by a certified soil test.

Approved participants could receive up to 75% of reimbursements for eligible product costs, with a maximum of $10,000 per producer.

For more information, I encourage you to reach out to your local resource specialist. Farmers in Dubois, Perry and Spencer counties can contact Andrea Gogel at 812-480-1489, while those in Gibson and Pike counties can contact Colson Doyle at 812-489-4021.

As always, constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

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