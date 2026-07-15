Statement from State Sen. Ryan Mishler

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka), chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, made the following statement today following the 2026 fiscal closeout:

STATEHOUSE (July 15, 2026) — "Today's closeout is a positive sign that Indiana is in a strong fiscal position. I'm pleased to see we continue to build on our state reserves, especially as we begin considering future expenditure pressures that may need to be addressed in the 2027 budget.

"While the closeout is good news, I urge state leaders to remain cautious as we move closer to the upcoming budget session. Indiana's economic circumstances are evolving, and the state is facing several current and future budget pressures, including an over $500 million shortfall in road funding, the Department of Child Services being over budget and the unfunded liability of the Pre-1996 Teachers' Retirement Fund. All these things make it important to remember previous years when difficult decisions needed to be made.

"I am optimistic about where Indiana's economy currently stands, and I will continue to ensure we maintain a position of strong fiscal discipline moving into the next budget session."

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State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka) represents Senate District 9, which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

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Contact: Emma Balzer, Deputy Communications Director

Emma.Balzer@iga.in.gov

317-232-7184