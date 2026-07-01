GSI Environmental Marks 40 Years of Making Science Count

Celebrating 40 years of solving complex environmental challenges

Since 1986, GSI has helped clients solve complex environmental challenges through science, innovation, and collaboration.

Reaching 40 years is an important milestone, but what makes it meaningful is the work behind it. GSI was built by people who care deeply about the science, the client, and the outcome.” — Travis McGuire, PE, President of GSI Environmental

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSI Environmental Inc. is marking 40 years of solving complex environmental problems through rigorous science, leading-edge research, practical know-how, and thoughtful collaboration.Since 1986, GSI has partnered with clients to solve environmental challenges that shape projects, industries, and communities. What began as a two-person company has grown into a multidisciplinary environmental engineering and science consulting firm with offices across the country and project work reaching nearly every continent and more than 40 countries around the globe.For four decades, GSI has helped clients measure, analyze, and solve complex environmental problems across industrial operations, property development, toxicological analysis, chemical hazard management, water resources, environmental compliance, litigation support, sustainability, carbon management, and natural resource management. The firm’s work includes practical solutions for environmentally sound industrial operations and property development, sustainable development of water and other natural resources, and protection of aquifers, rivers, bays, and estuaries.“Reaching 40 years is an important milestone, but what makes it meaningful is the work behind it,” said Travis McGuire, PE, President of GSI Environmental. “GSI was built by people who care deeply about the science, the client, and the outcome. Over the years, that commitment has allowed us to contribute to projects that matter, build trusted relationships, and continue growing without losing sight of why this company was started.”Throughout its history, GSI has contributed to milestone and iconic projects that reflect the firm’s ability to bring clarity to complex environmental questions. Its diverse team of engineers and scientists includes recognized leaders in environmental engineering, applied science, risk management, toxicology, regulatory affairs, modeling, and water resources. GSI is also active in applied research on a broad range of environmental and natural resource issues and provides training for professionals throughout the industry on emerging challenges related to the protection of human health and the environment.The anniversary also reflects the people and partnerships that have shaped GSI’s work. Clients, employees, and partners have played an essential role in the firm’s growth, contributing to a shared commitment to sound science, practical insight, and solutions designed to stand the test of time.As part of this milestone year, GSI is also partnering with Engineers Without Borders USA to support a critical water project in Peru. The project will help improve water storage and reliability for the Q’ero Anexo Chua Chua community in the high Andes, where families depend on water for agriculture, livestock, and daily life. The initiative reflects GSI’s broader commitment to applying engineering and science in ways that create meaningful, lasting impact.“Making science count has always been more than a tagline,” McGuire said. “It is how we approach our work. It means using science to answer difficult questions, support responsible decisions, and help solve problems that affect people, communities, and the environment. As we look ahead, that purpose remains at the center of who we are.”As GSI enters its next chapter, the firm remains focused on the same purpose that started it all: delivering sound science, thoughtful collaboration, and practical solutions for environmental challenges that matter.About GSI Environmental Inc.GSI Environmental Inc. (GSI) is an engineering and environmental science consulting firm committed to investigating, analyzing, and solving complex environmental problems around the globe. Our work ranges from practical solutions for environmentally sound industrial operations and property development to toxicological analysis and management of chemical hazards, sustainable development of water and other natural resources, and protection of our rivers, bays, and estuaries. Our staff combines practical know-how with leading-edge research to deliver timely, innovative, and focused solutions to your environmental challenges.Learn more at www.gsienv.com.

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