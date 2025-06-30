Riess LeMieux Announces Launch of Rivermark Title, a New Title and Closing Company Backed by Legal Experience

Rivermark Title is focused on providing comprehensive legal support for commercial real estate transactions across Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riess LeMieux is proud to announce the launch of Rivermark Title, a new title and closing company focused on providing comprehensive legal support for commercial real estate transactions across Louisiana. In addition to assisting with select high-end residential closings, Rivermark Title is structured to guide clients through every stage of the real estate process—from contract to close.Rivermark Title stands apart from traditional title companies by leveraging the legal experience and transactional strength of Riess LeMieux, a full-service law firm known for its expertise in complex commercial litigation and corporate matters. This foundation allows the team to offer enhanced legal support that extends well beyond standard title services.From title solutions to transactional support, our legal team offers a full suite of services designed to streamline every phase of commercial property matters, including:• Commercial Property Transfers• Commercial Refinances• Title Search and Review• Louisiana Title Insurance Issuance• Curative Work for Title Issues• Corporate Entity Creation• Drafting and Negotiation of Sale and Lease AgreementsRivermark Title is led by Molly M. Jones, a seasoned title attorney with deep experience in both transactional and estate matters. She brings a thoughtful and efficient approach to each transaction, shaped by her background in successions, wills, trusts, and probate. She is joined by closing attorneys M. Robert C. Riess, Jr. and Michael Riess, whose extensive experience in real estate law and litigation strengthens the team’s ability to handle complex transactions and address issues as they arise. Together, the attorneys in this practice area bring over 55 years of combined experience in real estate law, including title examination, litigation, secured transactions, mortgages, state and municipal bonds, and financing.“What makes Rivermark Title different is our ability to combine responsive, client-centered closing services with the legal resources and real estate knowledge of the attorneys at Riess LeMieux,” said Jones. “We’re committed to delivering smooth, informed closings that protect our clients’ interests at every step.”Whether clients are buying, selling, leasing, or planning for future property investments, Rivermark Title offers a high level of clarity, strategy, and legal reliability.To learn more about Rivermark Title and the full suite of real estate legal services offered by Riess LeMieux, visit https://rllaw.com/rivermark-title/ About Riess LeMieuxRiess LeMieux, LLC delivers legal services with the personal touch of a boutique law firm, while always staying mindful of the cost-effective representation desired in today’s climate. The lawyers at Riess LeMieux are also experienced in a full range of legal areas, including real estate law, business advice, commercial litigation, construction law, insurance coverage and disputes, labor and employment, bankruptcy, and more. With attorneys licensed in Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, and Colorado, Riess LeMieux proudly advises and represents clients throughout the Gulf South.

