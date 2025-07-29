Riess LeMieux Announces the 4th Annual Blueprint Conference: A One-Day Conference Focused on the Construction Industry

One-day event gathers 400+ leaders to share real-world strategies for solving construction industry challenges and improving project outcomes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riess LeMieux is proud to announce the return of The Blueprint Conference, now in its fourth year. The 2025 conference will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District with this year’s theme of: How to Predict, Avoid and Fix Problems: What Works and What Doesn’t.The Blueprint Conference brings together more than 400 professionals from across the construction industry, including developers, designers, contractors, attorneys, and insurance professionals, to explore one essential question: What’s needed for improvement?Through real-world conversations grounded in experience, expert speakers will explore what works and what doesn’t when navigating today’s complex projects. From collaboration and risk to the cost of misalignment, each session offers insight into smarter ways forward.Session topics include:• Top Issues Impacting Developers and How They Deal with Them• Top Issues Contractors Deal with and How They Solve Challenges• How Designers Solve Problems with Owners and Contractors and the Cost of Misalignment• Insurance Uncovered – What Does This Project Really Need?• In the Trenches – Subcontractors on Working Through the Challenges of a Project• Cocktails and Cases: A Legal Update with LibationsIn addition to dynamic sessions, the conference offers continuing education credits for architects and engineers. Attendance is free, but registration is required due to limited capacity."This conference highlights what truly defines success and failure in our field," said Christopher K. LeMieux, Founding Partner at Riess LeMieux. "By bringing together diverse voices from all parties involved in construction, we're creating a platform for honest dialogue to drive progress, solve challenges, and move the industry forward."Register now: https://www.thebpconference.com/register Conference information: https://www.thebpconference.com Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Sponsoring The Blueprint Conference gives companies the opportunity to connect with key decision-makers and align their brand with important conversations shaping the future of construction. With an audience of 400+ professionals, sponsors benefit from meaningful visibility, relationship-building, and industry engagement.Explore sponsorship options: The Blueprint Conference Sponsorship Opportunities About Riess LeMieuxRiess LeMieux, LLC delivers legal services with the personal touch of a boutique law firm, while always staying mindful of the cost-effective representation desired in today’s climate. The lawyers at Riess LeMieux are also experienced in a full range of legal areas, including real estate law, business advice, commercial litigation, construction law, insurance coverage and disputes, labor and employment, bankruptcy, and more. With attorneys licensed in Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, and Colorado, Riess LeMieux proudly advises and represents clients throughout the Gulf South.

