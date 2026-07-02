Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Technology Winners
Annual program recognizes the companies, products, and innovators redefining what's possible across the global technology landscapeIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRVINE, Calif. — July 2, 2026 — The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2026 Technology Awards, honoring the most groundbreaking innovations and organizations shaping the future of technology. This year's winners represent excellence across a wide range of disciplines — from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to clean energy, healthtech, and beyond — underscoring the role technology plays in solving real-world challenges at scale.
Winners were recognized at the Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald levels across the following categories and subcategories:
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
AI Product of the Year (Most impactful AI-driven product across industries)
Platinum: i-Rays
Diamond: BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI Lab
Emerald: Accuity Healthcare
Enterprise AI Deployment Platform of the Year
Platinum: Airia
AI Startup of the Year (New AI-focused company demonstrating breakthrough potential)
Platinum: Bonfy.AI
AI for Social Good (AI used to solve humanitarian, health, or environmental problems)
Platinum: BostonGene
Diamond: Apella
Best Use of Generative AI (Creative or business application of gen-AI tools)
Platinum: Trinity Life Sciences
Vertical-Specific AI Solutions (Tailored AI for fields like healthcare, finance, education, and law)
Platinum: Netcracker Technology
Diamond: Ecrypt
Emerald: DermaSensor
AI Solutions for Pharma & Life Sciences Marketing
Platinum: EVERSANA’s AI Agency
AI Solutions for Clinical Research & Data Insights
Platinum: TriNetX
Cloud, Infrastructure & DevOps
Best DevOps Tool or Platform (Tools that enhance code deployment, testing, or CI/CD processes)
Platinum: AppSweep by Guardsquare
Connectivity & Edge Tech
5G/6G Innovation (Platforms utilizing next-gen mobile networks)
Platinum: Movandi
Edge AI Deployment (Real-time intelligence at the device level without relying on cloud compute)
Platinum: TDK SensEI edgeRX
Diamond: Doug Recker
Emerald: Morse Micro
Conversational & Language Tech
Voice Assistant Innovation (AI voice interfaces that adapt to users' needs in real-time)
Platinum: CallRail's Voice Assist
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Cybersecurity & Data Privacy
AI-Powered Threat Detection (Tools that proactively identify and respond to cyber threats using AI)
Platinum: Reality Defender
Diamond: Push Security
Cybersecurity Company of the Year (Firm showing leadership and innovation in digital security)
Platinum: PlexTrac
Identity Verification & Fraud Prevention (Tech that uses biometrics, AI, or blockchain to prevent fraud)
Platinum: First Orion
Zero Trust Solution of the Year (Innovations applying zero-trust architecture principles)
Platinum: Teleport
Diamond: Axiado
Emerald: Intelligent Waves (IW)
Digital Transformation
AI-Powered Business Reengineering (Tools driving efficiency through rethinking workflows)
Platinum: Foresight
Best Digital Transformation Initiative (Enterprises that have overhauled legacy systems with new tech)
Platinum: Toorak Capital Partners
Legacy System Modernization (Solutions helping organizations transition from outdated to modern architectures)
Platinum: Transaction Network Services
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FinTech & DeFi
AI in Financial Services (Fraud detection, underwriting, or credit risk platforms using AI)
Platinum: Unit21
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Gaming, AR/VR & Creative Tech
AR/VR Hardware Innovation (Devices creating immersive experiences)
Platinum: XREAL Project Aura
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HealthTech & BioTech
Precision Medicine Innovation (Personalized treatment platforms driven by AI/genomics)
Platinum: intoDNA
Diamond: Nabsys 2.0, LLC
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IoT, Robotics & Automation
Best Consumer IoT Product (Everyday smart devices that interact, automate, or report)
Platinum: SmartMark Communications
Drone Technology Innovation (Autonomous or semi-autonomous drones for industry or logistics)
Platinum: KORE Wireless
Supply Chain Automation (Platforms optimizing the movement of goods using AI or robotics)
Platinum: LOCOMEX INC.
LegalTech & RegTech
AI in Legal Services (Document review, contract intelligence, or litigation prediction platforms)
Platinum: Litera
Diamond: Exterro Assist
Compliance Automation (Tools that track, flag, and adapt to changing regulatory landscapes)
Platinum: Unit21
E-Discovery & Digital Forensics (Software that finds digital evidence quickly and ethically)
Platinum: Exterro FTK Suite
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Responsible AI & Ethics
AI Transparency & Ethics (Honors companies prioritizing ethical AI practices, explainability, and bias mitigation)
Platinum: Hupside
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Smart Cities & Public Sector Tech
Public Safety Technology (AI-powered surveillance, response systems, or emergency alerts)
Platinum: KORE Wireless
Urban Infrastructure Innovation (AI tools managing traffic, lighting, utilities, or waste)
Platinum: Cambridge Mobile Telematics
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Software Excellence
Best AI-Integrated Software Solution (Any software platform with built-in AI functionality)
Platinum: Houzz
Diamond: Research Suite by Stretto/Stretto
Emerald: eschbach
Enterprise Software Innovation (Software driving transformation in business operations)
Platinum: Verato
Diamond: TDK InvenSense SensorStage
Emerald: MAK Technologies
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Sustainability & Green Tech
Clean Energy Innovation (Technology driving renewable energy efficiency or accessibility)
Platinum: VIVIFY Technology
Diamond: HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.
Emerald: KORE Wireless
Kate Lang
Pinnacle Awards
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