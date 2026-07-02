Pinnacle Awards Announces 2026 Technology Winners

Logo

Annual program recognizes the companies, products, and innovators redefining what's possible across the global technology landscape

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, Calif. — July 2, 2026 — The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2026 Technology Awards, honoring the most groundbreaking innovations and organizations shaping the future of technology. This year's winners represent excellence across a wide range of disciplines — from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to clean energy, healthtech, and beyond — underscoring the role technology plays in solving real-world challenges at scale.Winners were recognized at the Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald levels across the following categories and subcategories:Artificial Intelligence & Machine LearningAI Product of the Year (Most impactful AI-driven product across industries)Platinum: i-RaysDiamond: BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI LabEmerald: Accuity HealthcareEnterprise AI Deployment Platform of the YearPlatinum: AiriaAI Startup of the Year (New AI-focused company demonstrating breakthrough potential)Platinum: Bonfy.AIAI for Social Good (AI used to solve humanitarian, health, or environmental problems)Platinum: BostonGeneDiamond: ApellaBest Use of Generative AI (Creative or business application of gen-AI tools)Platinum: Trinity Life SciencesVertical-Specific AI Solutions (Tailored AI for fields like healthcare, finance, education, and law)Platinum: Netcracker TechnologyDiamond: EcryptEmerald: DermaSensorAI Solutions for Pharma & Life Sciences MarketingPlatinum: EVERSANA’s AI AgencyAI Solutions for Clinical Research & Data InsightsPlatinum: TriNetXCloud, Infrastructure & DevOpsBest DevOps Tool or Platform (Tools that enhance code deployment, testing, or CI/CD processes)Platinum: AppSweep by GuardsquareConnectivity & Edge Tech5G/6G Innovation (Platforms utilizing next-gen mobile networks)Platinum: MovandiEdge AI Deployment (Real-time intelligence at the device level without relying on cloud compute)Platinum: TDK SensEI edgeRXDiamond: Doug ReckerEmerald: Morse MicroConversational & Language TechVoice Assistant Innovation (AI voice interfaces that adapt to users' needs in real-time)Platinum: CallRail's Voice Assist____________________________________________________________________________Cybersecurity & Data PrivacyAI-Powered Threat Detection (Tools that proactively identify and respond to cyber threats using AI)Platinum: Reality DefenderDiamond: Push SecurityCybersecurity Company of the Year (Firm showing leadership and innovation in digital security)Platinum: PlexTracIdentity Verification & Fraud Prevention (Tech that uses biometrics, AI, or blockchain to prevent fraud)Platinum: First OrionZero Trust Solution of the Year (Innovations applying zero-trust architecture principles)Platinum: TeleportDiamond: AxiadoEmerald: Intelligent Waves (IW)Digital TransformationAI-Powered Business Reengineering (Tools driving efficiency through rethinking workflows)Platinum: ForesightBest Digital Transformation Initiative (Enterprises that have overhauled legacy systems with new tech)Platinum: Toorak Capital PartnersLegacy System Modernization (Solutions helping organizations transition from outdated to modern architectures)Platinum: Transaction Network Services____________________________________________________________________________FinTech & DeFiAI in Financial Services (Fraud detection, underwriting, or credit risk platforms using AI)Platinum: Unit21____________________________________________________________________________Gaming, AR/VR & Creative TechAR/VR Hardware Innovation (Devices creating immersive experiences)Platinum: XREAL Project Aura____________________________________________________________________________HealthTech & BioTechPrecision Medicine Innovation (Personalized treatment platforms driven by AI/genomics)Platinum: intoDNADiamond: Nabsys 2.0, LLC____________________________________________________________________________IoT, Robotics & AutomationBest Consumer IoT Product (Everyday smart devices that interact, automate, or report)Platinum: SmartMark CommunicationsDrone Technology Innovation (Autonomous or semi-autonomous drones for industry or logistics)Platinum: KORE WirelessSupply Chain Automation (Platforms optimizing the movement of goods using AI or robotics)Platinum: LOCOMEX INC.LegalTech & RegTechAI in Legal Services (Document review, contract intelligence, or litigation prediction platforms)Platinum: LiteraDiamond: Exterro AssistCompliance Automation (Tools that track, flag, and adapt to changing regulatory landscapes)Platinum: Unit21E-Discovery & Digital Forensics (Software that finds digital evidence quickly and ethically)Platinum: Exterro FTK Suite____________________________________________________________________________Responsible AI & EthicsAI Transparency & Ethics (Honors companies prioritizing ethical AI practices, explainability, and bias mitigation)Platinum: Hupside____________________________________________________________________________Smart Cities & Public Sector TechPublic Safety Technology (AI-powered surveillance, response systems, or emergency alerts)Platinum: KORE WirelessUrban Infrastructure Innovation (AI tools managing traffic, lighting, utilities, or waste)Platinum: Cambridge Mobile Telematics____________________________________________________________________________Software ExcellenceBest AI-Integrated Software Solution (Any software platform with built-in AI functionality)Platinum: HouzzDiamond: Research Suite by Stretto/StrettoEmerald: eschbachEnterprise Software Innovation (Software driving transformation in business operations)Platinum: VeratoDiamond: TDK InvenSense SensorStageEmerald: MAK Technologies____________________________________________________________________________Sustainability & Green TechClean Energy Innovation (Technology driving renewable energy efficiency or accessibility)Platinum: VIVIFY TechnologyDiamond: HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.Emerald: KORE Wireless

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.