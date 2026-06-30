Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Business Merit Awards
Awards program recognizes excellence, innovation, and measurable impact across business technology, leadership, customer experience, and moreIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRVINE, CA, June 30, 2026 — The Merit Awards, an independent awards program recognizing global industries and the markets they serve, today announced the winners of the 2026 Business Merit Awards. These awards honor excellence, innovation, and measurable success across the business landscape — spanning technology, leadership, customer experience, social responsibility, and operational performance.
The 2026 Business Merit Awards celebrate the organizations and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking, creativity, and impactful results across a wide range of disciplines, including business innovation, leadership excellence, customer service and support, supply chain excellence, corporate social responsibility, and workplace culture. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts evaluating submissions for innovation, measurable impact, and advancement within their respective fields.
“Business today is defined by how quickly organizations can turn innovation into measurable impact,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “This year’s winners exemplify what it means to lead with vision, deliver real results, and set new standards of excellence in their industries. We are proud to recognize the companies and professionals driving meaningful progress across the global business community.”
2026 Business Merit Award Winners
Best Places to Work
Gold: Planet DDS
Silver: Mo Aslani, Chief Financial Officer & HR Leader / Ezee Fiber
Business Innovation
Gold: Airia
Silver: Printify App for ChatGPT
Bronze: Visionaturolab Inc.
Business Strategy
Gold: Tim Weinheimer, The Weinheimer Group
Business Technology
Gold: Checkmarx
Silver: Vonage
Bronze: BigHand (BigHand Business Intelligence)
Business Technology
Excellence & Automation
Gold: Toshiba America Business Solutions
Silver: Hitachi Vantara
Corporate Social Responsibility
Gold: Fujifilm Europe
Silver: Hyundai Motor America
Customer Experience
Gold: Pedro Checo, Chief Operating Officer / Ezee Fiber
Customer Service and Support
Gold: SureCo
Silver: OnSIP
Bronze: Pedro Checo, Chief Operating Officer / Ezee Fiber
Executive Leadership
Gold: Gina Logozar
Human Resources
Gold: NRI North America
Leadership Excellence
Gold: Leadership Development -Corporate Talent Development
Silver: Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer / Ezee Fiber
Marketing and Sales
Gold: Campus Multimedia
Non-profit and Philanthropy
Gold: Hyundai Hope on Wheels
Silver: The AlmaLinux OS Foundation
Supply Chain Excellence
Gold: TraceLink
About the Merit Awards
The Merit Awards are dedicated to recognizing global excellence across industries and markets. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and measurable results, the Merit Awards honor organizations and individuals that drive meaningful impact in their respective fields.
For more information about the Merit Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit: www.merit-awards.com
Marie Zander
Merit
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