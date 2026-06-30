Merit Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Business Merit Awards

Merit Awards Logo

Awards program recognizes excellence, innovation, and measurable impact across business technology, leadership, customer experience, and more

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, CA, June 30, 2026 — The Merit Awards , an independent awards program recognizing global industries and the markets they serve, today announced the winners of the 2026 Business Merit Awards. These awards honor excellence, innovation, and measurable success across the business landscape — spanning technology, leadership, customer experience, social responsibility, and operational performance.The 2026 Business Merit Awards celebrate the organizations and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking, creativity, and impactful results across a wide range of disciplines, including business innovation, leadership excellence, customer service and support, supply chain excellence, corporate social responsibility, and workplace culture. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts evaluating submissions for innovation, measurable impact, and advancement within their respective fields.“Business today is defined by how quickly organizations can turn innovation into measurable impact,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “This year’s winners exemplify what it means to lead with vision, deliver real results, and set new standards of excellence in their industries. We are proud to recognize the companies and professionals driving meaningful progress across the global business community.”2026 Business Merit Award WinnersBest Places to WorkGold: Planet DDSSilver: Mo Aslani, Chief Financial Officer & HR Leader / Ezee FiberBusiness InnovationGold: AiriaSilver: Printify App for ChatGPTBronze: Visionaturolab Inc.Business StrategyGold: Tim Weinheimer, The Weinheimer GroupBusiness TechnologyGold: CheckmarxSilver: VonageBronze: BigHand (BigHand Business Intelligence)Business TechnologyExcellence & AutomationGold: Toshiba America Business SolutionsSilver: Hitachi VantaraCorporate Social ResponsibilityGold: Fujifilm EuropeSilver: Hyundai Motor AmericaCustomer ExperienceGold: Pedro Checo, Chief Operating Officer / Ezee FiberCustomer Service and SupportGold: SureCoSilver: OnSIPBronze: Pedro Checo, Chief Operating Officer / Ezee FiberExecutive LeadershipGold: Gina LogozarHuman ResourcesGold: NRI North AmericaLeadership ExcellenceGold: Leadership Development -Corporate Talent DevelopmentSilver: Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer / Ezee FiberMarketing and SalesGold: Campus MultimediaNon-profit and PhilanthropyGold: Hyundai Hope on WheelsSilver: The AlmaLinux OS FoundationSupply Chain ExcellenceGold: TraceLinkAbout the Merit AwardsThe Merit Awards are dedicated to recognizing global excellence across industries and markets. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and measurable results, the Merit Awards honor organizations and individuals that drive meaningful impact in their respective fields.For more information about the Merit Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit: www.merit-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.