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Pinnacle Awards Announces Winners of the 2026 Automotive Awards

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Awards , a premier global awards program recognizing outstanding achievement across industries and markets, today announced the winners of the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Automotive. The awards honor the companies, products, technologies, executives, and innovators driving the future of the automotive industry through innovation, sustainability, performance, safety, and customer experience.The Pinnacle Awards for Automotive recognize excellence across the rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem, including electric vehicles, autonomous technologies, connected transportation, manufacturing, aftermarket innovation, software-defined vehicles, and mobility services.“Automotive innovation is advancing at an unprecedented pace as organizations redefine mobility, sustainability, connectivity, and the overall driving experience,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “This year’s winners represent the visionaries and organizations pushing the industry forward with groundbreaking technologies, transformative leadership, and a commitment to excellence. We are proud to recognize those shaping the future of automotive.”2026 Pinnacle Automotive Award WinnersAuto Tech InnovationPlatinum: KORE WirelessConnected & Autonomous MobilityConnected Vehicle ExcellencePlatinum: KaptureDiamond: AiDEN AutoMobility & Public TransportationPublic Transportation AdvancementsPlatinum: UbiRiderDiamond: FreebeeAbout the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards is a premier global awards program recognizing outstanding achievements across industries including healthcare, technology, business, and artificial intelligence. With a modern approach to recognition, the program honors excellence through its distinctive Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald award tiers. To learn more about the Pinnacle Awards and view all winners, visit: www.pinnacle-award.com

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