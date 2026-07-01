Orange County Utilities Issues Timely Smart Irrigation Reminders

01 July, 2026 Community & Services

This July brings not only America’s 250th birthday, but Smart Irrigation Month. While celebrations and summer kick in across Central Florida, it is timely to remember that most water used by homeowners is for irrigation.

In fact, it is estimated that more than 51% of residential water used is to keep surrounding bushes, grass, flowers and trees green and lush, which can be a challenge in the Florida heat.

During July’s Smart Irrigation Month, Orange County Utilities reminds residents about effective ways to save water and money while responsibly irrigating their lawn and landscaping.

Follow these tips:

Know Your Days – In Florida, mandatory watering restrictions specify the days when you may run your irrigation. These assigned days are based on odd- or even-numbered addresses and the time of year. Complete guidance is available online at ocfl.net/WateringRestrictions.

Test Rain Sensors – Required by the state since 1991, these small devices help manage flow by recognizing when nature provides the water your landscaping needs and shuts off automatic sprinklers. To test or check a rain sensor, simulate rain by spraying water on it while a sprinkler zone is running or use a diagnostic unit. If your sensor has a bypass setting, ensure it’s set to “active” for testing. Should we mention that the sensors should be replaced every few years?

Watch the Weather, Wait to Water – With the Central Florida summer rain pattern back, be sure to watch the forecast. When rain is predicted, give your irrigation system a break and turn it off. If your system has a rain delay feature, set it to three days to avoid overwatering. Watering in the middle of the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when quick evaporation is most likely, is prohibited. Instead, water early in the morning or late in the evening to make every drop count!

Check Your System – Regularly test your irrigation system and inspect it frequently for leaks, overspray, and other issues that waste water. Some systems are controlled using a smart phone app, which makes checking easy. To request a free irrigation timer consultation, email Water.Wise@ocfl.net.

Don’t Overwater – Homeowners typically overwater lawns and landscapes by up to 30%. They also can waste water by aiming the sprinkler heads too far the wrong way resulting in accidentally watering the street or driveway. By paying close attention to irrigation settings, customers can save money and water wisely while still achieving results.

Several county commissions took time to endorse these tips through a video series on social media. Follow along on Facebook or Instagram throughout the month.

Visit www.occonservewater.net to learn more about Orange County’s water conservation program.