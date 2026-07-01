FIN Connect 2026: A Successful Debut Connecting the FIN Ecosystem

FIN Connect 2026 Verona, IT FIN Connect Verona, IT

FIN Connect 2026 has successfully delivered its inaugural edition, bringing together the FIN ecosystem.

FIN Connect was created to bring the ecosystem together in a meaningful, practical way, connecting innovation with real-world application. This is just the beginning for our industry” — Matteo Pierone, CEO of J2 Innovations

VERONA, ITALY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIN Connect 2026 has successfully delivered its inaugural edition, bringing together the FIN ecosystem in a sold-out event defined by strong engagement, practical innovation, and meaningful collaboration.The event marked an important milestone, creating a new platform where partners, customers, and industry leaders could connect, exchange ideas, and explore real-world applications shaping the future of intelligent buildings.Success at FIN ConnectThe first edition of FIN Connect brought together a diverse and highly engaged audience, creating a dynamic environment driven by collaboration, openness, and shared ambition.Throughout the day, attendees experienced a programme that combined strategic vision with hands-on insight. Presentations covered key industry topics, including the evolution of intelligent buildings, open and interoperable platforms, AI-driven automation, data semantics, regulatory developments such as EPBD, cybersecurity requirements, and real-world applications across multi-site and energy-efficient environments. The agenda balanced technical depth with business relevance, supported by practical use cases and live examples demonstrating how innovation is being implemented today.In parallel with the main stage programme, dedicated networking breaks gave attendees the opportunity to visit the exhibition space, where partners showcased their solutions. These moments enabled deeper conversations, live demonstrations, and valuable connections across the ecosystem.Overall feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with the majority confirming that the event met or exceeded expectations. The combination of forward-looking innovation and practical relevance proved especially impactful.Attendees highlighted the event’s ability to connect strategic vision with real-world application, with a strong emphasis on practical use cases delivering tangible value.“A refreshing event with real, applicable insights—not just concepts, but use cases we can take back and apply.”*“Great balance between vision and practical implementation—exactly what the industry needs right now.” *Networking opportunities and the overall sense of community were also central to the event’s success. Participants valued the ability to connect with peers, exchange perspectives, and build meaningful relationships in a highly collaborative setting.“The quality of the audience and openness of discussions made it feel like a true community, not just an event.”*“You could really feel the ecosystem coming together—partners, customers, and innovators in one place.” *The professionalism of the organisation, the quality of presentations, and the energy of the speakers were repeatedly praised, with many attendees describing the event as dynamic, well-structured, and engaging throughout.“Dynamic, well-organised, and genuinely engaging throughout.”*“The energy of the speakers and the professionalism of the team really stood out.”*The FIN ecosystemFIN Connect 2026 was made possible thanks to the strong support of its main sponsors Siemens, Panasonic, and Coster, alongside a broad network of ecosystem partners, including AVL Italy, Ambercom, Belimo, SkyFoundry, Systema, Aquara, Innon, Redge, Tektelic, Thermokon, and Semsys.The event was further strengthened through the collaboration of key media and industry partners, including FIRE, Project Haystack, SBA, and SBI, helping to amplify conversations and extend the reach of the FIN ecosystem across the industry.Matteo Pierone, CEO of J2 Innovations , commented: “FIN Connect was created to bring the ecosystem together in a meaningful, practical way—connecting innovation with real-world application. Seeing the level of engagement and energy at this first edition confirms that there is a strong need for collaboration. This is just the beginning for our industry.”The success of FIN Connect 2026 marks the beginning of what is set to become a key event for the industry and FIN ecosystem. With strong momentum and clear demand, plans are already underway for the next edition.FIN Connect will continue to focus on connecting people, ideas, and technologies—driving innovation and helping shape the future of intelligent buildings.About FIN ConnectFIN Connect is a dedicated industry event designed to bring together the FIN ecosystem—uniting partners, customers, and innovators to explore real-world applications, share expertise, and foster collaboration.* Source: FIN Connect 2026 – Participant Survey, J2 Innovations, June 2026

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