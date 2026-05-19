The Future of Building Automation Starts Here: FIN Connect 2026 Signals a New Era of AI Powered Built Environment

FIN Connect 2026, Verona, IT

J2 Innovations is proud to announce FIN Connect 2026, the first annual gathering dedicated to the Southern European FIN ecosystem of partners.

Intelligent buildings are not something in the future anymore, it’s something that starts today.” — Matteo Pierone, CEO of J2 Innovations

UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter for the intelligent buildings industry begins this summer as FIN Connect 2026 makes its debut on 23 June 2026 at the Crowne Plaza Verona. Hosted by J2 Innovations , FIN Connect 2026 is the first event of its kind, created to bring together partners, innovators, and industry leaders working at the forefront of AI driven building automation and digital transformation.FIN Connect 2026 is designed as a focused industry gathering, uniting system integrators, technology providers, consultants, property owners, energy managers, and solution partners who are actively shaping the future of connected, efficient and sustainable buildings. As artificial intelligence, automation, energy management, and regulation accelerate change across the built environment, the event provides a timely platform to align on what comes next — and what is already happening now.“Intelligent buildings are not something in the future anymore, it’s something that starts today”, said Matteo Pierone, CEO of J2 Innovations. “FIN Connect 2026 brings the industry together to share real progress, practical insights, and a collective vision for how intelligent buildings will evolve over the next decade.”The one day event will feature a curated agenda of keynotes, industry perspectives, technical sessions, and real world case studies, addressing how buildings are becoming more intelligent, adaptive, and software driven. Topics will include AI powered automation, multi site building intelligence, data interoperability, cybersecurity, energy efficiency, regulatory compliance like EPBD and CRA, analytics, digital twins, and decarbonization.Speakers will include senior leaders and experts from across the intelligent buildings ecosystem, representing organizations such as Siemens, Panasonic, Belimo, SkyFoundry, Coster Group, AVL Italy, Ambercom, Systema, and more, alongside industry standards and market insight contributors. Together, they will explore how innovation is moving from pilots to large scale deployment across commercial and mixed use buildings.Beyond content, FIN Connect 2026 is intentionally designed to encourage meaningful connection and collaboration. Dedicated networking breaks, partner exhibition area, and demo stations will give attendees the opportunity to exchange ideas, explore new solutions, and strengthen partnerships across the intelligent buildings value chain. Live Italian–English translation will be provided throughout the day to support an international audience.FIN Connect 2026 reflects a broader shift in the industry — toward open collaboration, ecosystem thinking, and shared innovation — as buildings evolve into intelligent platforms that support sustainability, resilience, and occupant wellbeing. The event is aimed at professionals who are not only responding to change, but actively driving it.FIN Connect 2026 is a closed event with limited capacity. Registration is now open.For more information and to register, visit:

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