Virginia Becomes First-State-in-the-Nation to Launch Intelligent Speed Assistance Program

LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance

Intelligent Speed Assistance is at a similar turning point, offering a better alternative than suspension or impoundment for super speeders.” — Michael Travars, President LifeSafer ISA

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Virginia became the first state in the nation to implement a court-ordered Intelligent Speed Assistance Program (ISAP) for certain reckless driving offenders, marking a major milestone in efforts to reduce high risk speeding behavior and improve roadway safety.The program, administered by the Commission on Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program (VASAP), authorizes judges to require reckless driving offenders to install an intelligent speed assistance device for a range of offenses, including repeat and excessive speeding.As an authorized provider for Virginia’s Intelligent Speed Assistance Program through VASAP, LifeSafer is prepared to support program implementation statewide through its established installation centers, experienced compliance support teams, and long-standing commitment to roadway safety.“Thirty years ago, the idea of using technology to prevent impaired driving was largely unheard of. Today, ignition interlock devices are a proven, widely accepted tool that has helped save countless lives," said Michael Travars, president of LifeSafer at a recent driver safety event in Virginia. "Intelligent Speed Assistance is at a similar turning point, offering a better alternative than suspension or impoundment for super speeders. Virginia has raised its hand as the first state to lead, with support from law enforcement, VASAP, and roadway safety partners who recognize the opportunity to create long-term behavior change. This is the kind of leadership that has the potential to transform roadway safety by reducing repeat speeding and saving lives.”LifeSafer’s operational readiness includes:• Statewide installation and service support capabilities• Experienced customer care and compliance monitoring teams• Proven technology implementation expertise• Established collaboration with court and monitoring stakeholders• Ongoing participant support and education resourcesVirginia’s launch establishes a new model for using technology to address dangerous speeding through accountability and behavior change. As additional states consider similar legislation, Virginia’s implementation will provide valuable insights into how ISA can improve roadway safety.For more information about LifeSafer ISA, visit lifesaferisa.com/compliance/virginia ABOUT LIFESAFER:For more than 35 years, LifeSafer has led the way in vehicle safety innovation through a powerful combination of advanced solutions and educational resources. We are committed to making communities safer by reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities while empowering individuals to make safer, smarter choices every time they get behind the wheel. Learn more at LifeSaferISA.com

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