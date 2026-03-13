LifeSafer, Atley Wiese Racing and Gweedo Memorial Foundation Launch Teen Driver Safety Initiative

Initiative will bring live Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) demonstrations and teen-focused education on speed management

After test-driving a vehicle with ISA, I knew I wanted to share this technology with others. On the track, speed is trained for, but out on the road, speeding puts everyone at risk.” — Atley Wiese

HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer , a leader in vehicle safety technology, is partnering with NASCAR Regional teen driver Atley Wiese and the Gweedo Memorial Foundation to raise awareness among young drivers about the dangers of speeding – and to educate families on how the use of Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology can help.United by a shared commitment to saving lives, the initiative will connect teens and families with an important message: speed belongs on the track – not the road. By combining peer perspectives, teen driver education, and live demonstrations of safety technology, the partnership highlights practical options that can help teens drive at safer speeds and reduce the risk of crashes.“After test-driving a vehicle with ISA, and installing it in our family’s cars, I knew I wanted to share this technology with others,” said Wiese. “As a young racer, I know how powerful speed can be. On the track, speed is controlled, trained for, and prepared for by safety crews and protective equipment. But out on the road, speeding puts everyone at risk. I want other teens to experience ISA and understand that difference.”By spotlighting the unique risks teens face behind the wheel, this partnership aims to equip young drivers with the knowledge and tools needed to develop lifelong safe driving habits.“Through our efforts with LifeSafer and Atley Wiese, we’re inviting teens and their parents to experience this lifesaving technology firsthand,” said Tammy McGee, mother of Conner and founder of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation. “The heartbreaking reality is that traffic fatalities are preventable. We want young drivers to understand how much speed really matters and how tools like ISA can help protect lives and keep them safe.”Kick Off Event• Conner’s 4th Annual Keeper’s Cup Soccer Tournament and Distracted Driving Prevention Expo• The event brings together 21 high schools and more than 1,000 student athletes.• The Distracted Driving Prevention Expo is free and open to the public. Families and community members can engage with safety experts and participate in hands-on interactive stations, including opportunities to experience Intelligent Speed Assistance.• March 16 & 18, 2026, from 4-9 p.m.• Warhill Sports Complex, 4900 Stadium Road, Williamsburg, Virginia• More information can be found at www.connergweedo.com “Together, we’re helping young drivers level up their driving skills through the use of smart technology,” said Michael Travars, president of LifeSafer. “We’re proud to work alongside Atley and Tammy, teen driver safety advocates who share our commitment to protecting the next generation of drivers.”Key Features of Intelligent Speed Assistance for New Drivers• Active speed limiting reduces elements of unsafe driving such as speeding and rapid acceleration.• Custom configurations can be geared toward the needs of individual families and the boundaries that work for them.• LifeSafer ISA helps new drivers establish good habits early on, teaching them that safe speeds are a core part of the driving experience.Facts About Speeding• More than 18,000 crashes involved a teen driver in Virginia in 2023. Source: Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office• More than 70% of fatal teen driver crashes in Virginia involved speed. Source: Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office• Even a small reduction in speed can produce substantial reductions in fatal and injury crashes. Source: National Highway Traffic Safety AdministrationFor more information about upcoming events, please follow the Gweedo Memorial Foundation, Atley Wiese Racing, and LifeSafer:About LifeSafer ISAFor more than 35 years, LifeSafer has led the way in vehicle safety innovation through a powerful combination of advanced solutions and educational resources. We are committed to making communities safer by reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities while empowering individuals to make safer, smarter choices every time they get behind the wheel. Learn more at LifeSaferISA.com.About Atley WieseAtley Wiese is a dynamic force in the motorsports community, competing in the NASCAR Weekly Series and CARS Touring Series for the 2026 season. Known for a high-performance racing style and a commitment to excellence, Wiese is a rising star focused on building a lasting legacy both on and off the track. Beyond the cockpit, Atley is an accomplished entrepreneur as the founder of Intensity Apparel and Broadcasting, and a prominent voice in sports media as a pit road reporter and sports broadcaster. An A honor roll student and advocate, Wiese utilizes his platform to support mental health awareness and other community causes. For more information, follow Atley Wiese Racing on social media.About the Gweedo Memorial FoundationTammy Gweedo McGee, founder of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation, became a nationally recognized advocate for teen driver safety after the tragic loss of her only son, Conner, in a preventable crash. Her foundation is dedicated to education and advocacy to save lives. Tammy created the anonymous reporting platform www.IfYouSeeSomethingSaySomething.org , which empowers teens to report dangerous driving behavior without fear of retaliation.Her tireless efforts have led to five life-saving pieces of legislation in Virginia, focused on improving driver education and accountability. In addition to policy reform, Tammy presents at high school assemblies across the country, delivering powerful, real-life messages that inspire teens to make safer driving choices.Through education, legislation, and direct student engagement, Tammy continues to build a lasting culture of responsibility and safety for young drivers.###

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