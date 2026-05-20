LifeSafer and O'Neill's Driving School Partner to Enable Safer Driving for Teens

LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance installed on O'Neill's Driving School vehicles. LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance

First driving school in Virginia to use Intelligent Speed Assistance for new driver instruction

We immediately saw the potential that active speed limiting could have as a tool to help new drivers shorten the learning curve and build safe driving habits from day one.” — Rose Miliard, owner of O’Neill’s Driving School

YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer ISA (LifeSafer), a leader in vehicle safety technology, announced a new partnership with O’Neill’s Driving School to enhance teen driver safety. Starting today, new drivers and teens enrolled in O’Neill’s Driving School courses can integrate active speed limiting technology into their learning experience, combining professional instruction with LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA).By utilizing ISA systems during the learning process, families have access to real-time speed prevention, customizable safety settings, and driver feedback, empowering teens to develop safer driving habits while offering parents peace of mind.“My students and I had the opportunity to test drive a vehicle equipped with LifeSafer’s Intelligent Speed Assistance technology at a recent teen safety event,” said Rose Miliard, owner of O’Neill’s Driving School. “We immediately saw the potential that active speed limiting could have as a tool to help new drivers shorten the learning curve and build safe driving habits from day one.”Parents who sign up for behind the wheel training with O’Neill’s Driving School will have the option to select an ISA equipped vehicle and experience the safety technology first-hand. Once their teen completes the course, parents can have ISA installed in their vehicle as part of a LifeSafer ISA new driver program.“The transition to driving can feel overwhelming for both teens and their parents, especially since motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. In Virginia, 38 teens were killed in traffic crashes in 2024 alone,” said Michael Travars, president of LifeSafer. “That’s 38 too many. Our ISA technology provides an important safeguard for new drivers by helping prevent speeding and reduce distractions. Through this partnership, O’Neill’s Driving School students benefit from an added layer of support as they develop responsible habits and sound decision-making skills.”Key Features of ISA for Families and New Drivers:• This tool keeps teens from speeding by actively limiting how fast they can drive, preventing excessive speed and rapid acceleration before it becomes dangerous.• Parents can set limits for teen drivers, with customizable settings that match their family’s rules, local speed limits, and the teen’s driving experience.• Real-time feedback teaches teens safe driving habits by reinforcing appropriate speeds every time they drive, helping new drivers learn that following speed limits is part of everyday driving.For more information, visit lifesaferisa.com/partners/oneills-driving-school.###About O’Neill’s Driving SchoolO’Neill’s Driving School was founded in 1999 and is a family-owned and -operated driving school for teens or adults serving the Virginia Peninsula. For more information visit Oneillsdrivingschoolva.com.About LifeSafer ISAFor more than 35 years, LifeSafer has led the way in vehicle safety innovation through a powerful combination of advanced solutions and educational resources. We are committed to making communities safer by reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities while empowering individuals to make safer, smarter choices every time they get behind the wheel. Learn more at LifeSaferISA.com.

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