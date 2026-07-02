Audyence and Demandbase Launch First Native Integration for B2B Lead Generation

Audyence logo: B2B's first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory Audyence and Demandbase celebrate their native integration, now live on the Demandbase Marketplace.

Demandbase-defined segments sync into the Audyence cost-per-lead marketplace, so teams launch targeted campaigns up to 43x faster, with no manual steps.

By connecting Demandbase with Audyence, our customers move quickly from identifying the right accounts to running demand against them, turning account intelligence into pipeline in a single workflow” — Chris Amabile, VP of Partnerships at Demandbase

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audyence, B2B’s first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory, today announced a native integration with Demandbase, the pipeline engine for AI GTM, that turns account intelligence into immediate lead generation. It is the first integration purpose-built to connect the two platforms, closing the long-standing gap between knowing which accounts to target and activating demand campaigns against them.Business-to-business (B2B) revenue teams have invested heavily in identifying the right accounts, but the path from account-level targeting to live lead generation has stayed manual. For most teams, bridging that gap means spreadsheets: exporting segment lists from one platform, cleaning them up, and emailing publishers individually to negotiate deals. Audyence estimates that up to 47 percent of what a company pays per lead goes to overhead: manual workflows, sales commissions, and pre-negotiated reseller rates, rather than the lead itself. On top of that cost, the average lead generation program takes six weeks to launch under a traditional purchasing motion.With the integration, joint customers pull Demandbase-defined segments straight into Audyence and launch targeted cost-per-lead (CPL) campaigns against those exact accounts in minutes, not weeks. In some cases, that's 43 times faster than traditional methods.Demandbase identifies and segments the highest-value accounts and surfaces who is in-market; Audyence activates against them across the world’s largest network of verified, origin-source publishers, reaching an estimated 1 billion-plus prospective buyers.The integration removes friction most demand teams have accepted as the cost of doing business:• No spreadsheet shuffle. A direct segment sync replaces CSV exports, reformatting, and manual handoffs to publishers.• Built-in alignment. Every lead comes from a Demandbase-prioritized account, so marketing and sales stay aligned by default, and the exact same accounts are targeted consistently across every publisher.• One system of record. A single, real-time source of truth for every lead and content engagement replaces the need for end-of-month reconciliation across partners.• No paying for bad data. Built-in governance validates, deduplicates, and enriches every lead in real time using 17.6 billion data points in the Audyence Data Cloud."By connecting Demandbase with Audyence, our mutual customers can move more quickly from identifying the right accounts to running demand against them, turning account intelligence into pipeline in a single workflow," said Chris Amabile, VP of Partnerships at Demandbase.“Connecting Audyence and Demandbase helps marketers save time and money that they can reinvest in accelerating growth for their businesses. We’re excited to unlock this approach for our mutual customers and the broader community of marketers seeking innovative approaches to reach their goals,” said Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence.Setup takes most teams under 15 minutes: with access to Demandbase’s account intelligence and the Audyence platform, marketers automate the segment sync and activate campaigns against those accounts across the Audyence publisher network. Leads are then deduplicated, validated, and delivered directly into your marketing automation platform at no additional cost. The Audyence reporting suite shows pacing and target-account penetration so teams can optimize in real time.###About AudyenceAudyence is B2B’s first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory. Audyence connects demand generation marketers and agencies directly to a marketplace of verified, origin-source publishers, cutting out opaque processes while also providing the benefits of programmatic speed, real-time data governance, and complete transparency into performance across every campaign. Follow Audyence on LinkedIn About DemandbaseDemandbase is the pipeline engine for AI GTM, helping B2B revenue teams coordinate sales, marketing, and advertising around the accounts most likely to drive pipeline. By connecting buying signals, account intelligence, and go-to-market execution in one platform, Demandbase helps teams prioritize what matters, improve visibility into performance, and move faster across the customer journey. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to simplify go-to-market execution, reduce wasted spend, and drive measurable revenue outcomes. Learn more at www.demandbase.com Contact:Veena Vadgama, VP of Marketing, Audyence612-865-9393veena.vadgama@audyence.com

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