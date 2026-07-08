Audyence Announces Mike Farrar as Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Mike Farrar, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Audyence Audyence logo: B2B's first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory

Audyence names Mike Farrar its Chief Financial and Operating Officer after a year of 144% revenue growth, more than doubling the business.

Mike has spent his career helping technology companies scale with financial discipline and operational rigor, and he has done it in the exact markets we operate in” — Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audyence , B2B's first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory, has announced Mike Farrar as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Farrar brings more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership across ad tech, digital media, e-commerce, and SaaS to a company scaling to meet rising demand for transparent, performance-based demand generation.In 2025, Audyence grew revenue 144 percent, more than doubling the business and expects to triple revenue in 2026. As B2B marketers shift budget toward channels that prove their return, demand for the Audyence marketplace has climbed, and the company is investing in senior operators to help it plan, operationalize, and build for what comes next. Farrar is the first of several executive appointments Audyence will announce over the coming weeks.Farrar has guided private, venture- and private-equity-backed, and public technology companies from pre-revenue through liquidity events, including multiple initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions. Over his career he has served as finance lead on numerous eight- and nine-figure company exits and capital raises, including leading more than $500 million in merger and acquisition transactions and raising more than $30 million of debt and equity. He has built and led global finance and operations teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.Farrar joins Audyence from a career spent in executive roles in the exact market the company serves. As CFO and SVP of Finance at Spiceworks Ziff Davis, a B2B marketing and data platform, he oversaw all general and administrative functions, corporate and business development, and sales and revenue operations. Previously, as CFO of e-commerce start-up 101 Commerce, he raised more than $15 million in capital and acquired and scaled eight companies before the business was acquired by Goja LLC.At Audyence, Farrar leads financial strategy, planning, and operations, applying KPI-driven, unit-economics-based models at a fast-growing marketplace business."Mike has spent his career helping technology companies scale with financial discipline and operational rigor, and he has done it in the exact markets we operate in," said Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence. "In 2025 we substantially grew revenue and expect continued outsized growth in 2026. That kind of growth only happens when customers aren't just using a product, they are participating in and shaping the market. Mike is the right person to help us build on that.""Audyence is building the transparency and accountability that B2B demand generation has needed for years," said Mike Farrar, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Audyence. "I am looking forward to helping the team scale the marketplace responsibly and deliver measurable value to marketers, publishers, and investors alike."The announcement reflects a broader investment in the Audyence leadership team as the marketplace expands. Additional executive hires will be announced in the weeks ahead.Follow Audyence on LinkedIn to stay up to date on company and market news.###About AudyenceAudyence is B2B's first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory. Audyence connects demand generation marketers and agencies directly to a marketplace of verified, origin-source publishers, replacing opaque, manual processes with programmatic speed, real-time data governance, and complete transparency across every campaign. The result is B2B lead generation that is as fast, accountable, and transparent as the rest of modern marketing. Follow Audyence on LinkedIn for the Demand Innovation Series, regular video conversations with the demand generation leaders, CMOs, and experts shaping where B2B marketing is headed.CONTACT:Veena Vadgama, VP Marketing, Audyenceveena.vadgama@audyence.comSOURCE: Audyence

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