Audyence Expands Its Leadership Team With Horst Carreño-Bauer as VP of Customer Experience

Horst Carreño-Bauer, Vice President of Customer Experience at Audyence Audyence logo: B2B's first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory

Audyence names Horst Carreño-Bauer VP of Customer Experience, its latest senior hire as the company trends toward another year of triple-digit growth.

Customer experience is not just a department at Audyence. It is a core operating principle.” — Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audyence , B2B's first and only programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory, today announced Horst Carreño-Bauer as its Vice President of Customer Experience. Carreño-Bauer will lead all of customer experience, spanning onboarding, success, support, and expansion. His appointment is the latest in a series of senior hires as Audyence expands its leadership team, trending toward triple-digit annual growth following a year in which the company grew revenue 144 percent, more than doubling the business."As we continue to scale, our success will not be defined solely by how fast we grow, but by how well we serve our customers at every stage of that journey. Customer experience is not just a department at Audyence. It is a core operating principle, and investing in exceptional customer experiences, which Horst has a strong track record of operationalizing, is one of the most important investments we can make," said Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence. "As we invest in the team to match our momentum, he is exactly the leader to make sure every customer keeps getting value from Audyence. I am thrilled to have him join us."Carreño-Bauer joins a leadership team Audyence has been deliberately building. His appointment follows those of Chief Financial and Operating Officer Mike Farrar and VP of Marketing Veena Vadgama, part of a sustained investment in senior talent as demand for the marketplace accelerates. Audyence has built the industry's first and only programmatic ecosystem for B2B lead generation, connecting demand generation marketers and agencies to a marketplace of verified publishers, while also providing the centralized workflow automation, data, and governance modern demand marketers need to achieve the effectiveness and efficiency their roles demand.Carreño-Bauer brings more than 10 years in customer success and post-sales leadership across high-growth B2B SaaS and marketplace companies. At Outdoorsy, he founded the first customer success function and carried responsibility for $100 million in gross revenue retention across the customer base, improving Net Promoter Score by 26 points in six months and sustaining customer satisfaction above 94 percent for four years across globally distributed teams. Most recently, as Director of Customer Success at TaxCloud, he built the post-sales organization from the ground up and drove net dollar retention to 177 percent across new customer cohorts, while rebuilding customer support to first-response times under two hours."What drew me to Audyence is a model and a product the market has been waiting for, one that provides the control, transparency, efficiency, and velocity every B2B marketer desires," said Horst Carreño-Bauer, Vice President of Customer Experience at Audyence. "Customer experience is where that promise gets kept, in every renewal and every expansion. I could not be more excited to make sure every Audyence customer keeps proving out that promise, campaign after campaign."As demand for a transparent, accountable, and efficient demand generation operating system accelerates, Audyence continues to invest in the team and technology to meet it.About AudyenceAudyence is B2B's first and only programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory. Audyence connects demand generation marketers and agencies directly to a marketplace of verified, origin-source publishers, replacing opaque, manual processes with programmatic speed, real-time data governance, and complete transparency across every campaign. The result is B2B lead generation that is as fast, accountable, and transparent as the rest of modern marketing. Follow Audyence on LinkedIn for the Demand Innovation Series, regular video conversations with the demand generation leaders, CMOs, and experts shaping where B2B marketing is headed.

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