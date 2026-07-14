Audyence Expands Its Leadership Team With Veena Vadgama as VP of Marketing

Veena Vadgama, Vice President of Marketing at Audyence Audyence logo: B2B's first programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory

Audyence names Veena Vadgama VP of Marketing, its latest senior hire, as the company builds out its leadership team after 144% revenue growth.

Veena is a proven marketing leader who has built and scaled marketing through three successful exits, and she understands the marketers we serve because she is one of them” — Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audyence , B2B's first and only programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory, today announced Veena Vadgama as its Vice President of Marketing. Vadgama will lead all of marketing, spanning brand, demand generation, and operations. Her appointment is the latest in a series of senior hires, following a year in which the company grew revenue 144 percent, more than doubling the business."Veena is a proven marketing leader who has built and scaled marketing through three successful exits, and she understands the discerning, experienced marketers we serve because she is one of them," said Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence. "As we invest in the team to match our growth, she is exactly the leader to build our brand and carry the Audyence story to market. I am thrilled to have her join us."Vadgama joins a leadership team Audyence has been deliberately building. Her appointment follows that of Chief Financial and Operating Officer Mike Farrar, part of a sustained investment in senior talent as demand for the marketplace accelerates. Audyence connects demand generation marketers and agencies to a marketplace of verified publishers, giving teams transparency into, and accountability for, every lead they buy.Vadgama brings more than two decades of B2B technology marketing leadership. As the first marketing leader at Network Instruments, she helped scale the company from $5 million to $20 million through two successful exits, first to private-equity firm Thoma Bravo and then to JDSU, now VIAVI Solutions, where she went on to run global marketing teams of more than 20 at a company exceeding $1 billion in revenue. An AI-native operator, she builds custom AI workflows that let a one-person marketing team ship at the volume of a five-person team, so Audyence can field full marketing support now rather than assembling it piece by piece."What drew me to Audyence is that this is not a bet on an idea," said Veena Vadgama, Vice President of Marketing at Audyence. "The company has real traction and a model the market clearly wants, one where every B2B lead is transparent and accountable. Marketing has become measurable everywhere except lead generation, and that is exactly what Audyence changes. I could not be more excited to build the marketing engine to match the momentum."As demand for transparent, accountable demand generation accelerates, Audyence continues to invest in the team and technology to meet it.About AudyenceAudyence is B2B's first and only programmatic marketplace for cost-per-lead inventory. Audyence connects demand generation marketers and agencies directly to a marketplace of verified, origin-source publishers, replacing opaque, manual processes with programmatic speed, real-time data governance, and complete transparency across every campaign. The result is B2B lead generation that is as fast, accountable, and transparent as the rest of modern marketing. Follow Audyence on LinkedIn for the Demand Innovation Series , regular video conversations with the demand generation leaders, CMOs, and experts shaping where B2B marketing is headed.

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