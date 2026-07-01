Consent Judgments Ordered in Rutherford County Nuisance Case

FOREST CITY, N.C.

Following repeated criminal offenses and numerous community complaints, Rutherford County Sheriff (RSCO), Aaron Ellenburg requested assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) to address persistent illegal activity at a property located at 482 Morningstar Lake Road in Forest City.

The investigation revealed a long history of illegal drug sales, drug-related overdoses, assaults and homicide, putting strain on law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service resources, while also negatively impacting the surrounding community.

As a result of the joint investigation conducted by ALE and RCSO, Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis signed two consent judgments and final order of abatements on June 17, concluding the investigation brought by Rutherford County on behalf of the state of North Carolina.

ALE’s Nuisance Abatement Team specializes in investigating properties associated with ongoing criminal activity and making recommendations for civil enforcement actions as authorized under Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities to include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, breaches of the peace and Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) violations. The statute provides a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impact on the community.

Under the terms of the court order, the current resident must permanently vacate the property within 60 days. The property must also be listed for sale by August 31, 2026. Prospective buyers must be approved by the Rutherford County Board of Commissioners.

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.