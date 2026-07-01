Kano Laboratories LLC is a leading U.S. manufacturer of industrial specialty chemicals and lubricants Kano Laboratories Acquires Triboscience & Engineering

Strategic Portfolio Addition Elevates Technical Leadership in Specialty Lubrication

This is a defining moment for Kano. By expanding our portfolio in this way, we are fundamentally upgrading our capabilities and offerings across industrial and high-performance specialty markets.” — Mark Klein, CEO Kano Laboratories

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kano Laboratories LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of industrial specialty chemicals and lubricants, today announced the acquisition of Triboscience & Engineering, Inc. (TSE), a highly respected engineering-driven firm known for solving complex lubrication challenges. This acquisition signals Kano’s intent to compete at the highest levels of the specialty lubrication market, where performance, precision, and engineering expertise are critical differentiators.Founded in 2000, Triboscience & Engineering has built a strong reputation as a premier partner for advanced lubrication design, formulation, and problem-solving. The company specializes in developing high-performance oils, greases, and proprietary lubrication systems for demanding applications across aerospace, medical devices, automotive, electronics, and industrial manufacturing.This acquisition marks significant strategic steps for Kano Laboratories. It enhances its leadership position in penetrating oils and synthetic lubricants - including flagship brands Kroil and Super Lube - while fueling their innovation engine through advanced tribology and applied lubrication science. By integrating TSE’s R&D-driven model with Kano’s established manufacturing scale and distribution network, Kano expands its ability to develop tailored, next-generation lubrication solutions through faster innovation cycles.“This is a defining moment for Kano,” said Mark Klein, CEO Kano Laboratories. “Triboscience & Engineering brings vast scientific and R&D expertise that elevates our entire organization. By expanding our portfolio in this way, we are fundamentally upgrading our capabilities and offerings across industrial and high-performance specialty markets. We are now poised to challenge established players and redefine expectations in the category.”Industry Icon Paul Bessette to Remain and Lead Technical VisionAs part of the transaction, TSE founder and president Paul Bessette will remain with Kano Laboratories leading research and development for the organization. Bessette is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern lubrication engineering. With over four decades of experience, he has been instrumental in advancing perfluoropolyether (PFPE) chemistry and specialty lubricant technologies.“Triboscience & Engineering has always focused on solving the most complex lubrication problems,” said Bessette. “Joining Kano gives us the scale, resources, and platform to advance that mission. Together, we can accelerate innovation and push the boundaries of what is possible in lubrication performance.”Expanding from Iconic Products to Engineered SolutionsTSE will serve as the Advanced Lubrication Science & Engineering Division of Kano Laboratories. The acquisition reinforces Kano’s strategic shift from a product-centric company to a solutions-driven partner for industrial customers. TSE’s expertise in PFPE and other advanced synthetic technologies further strengthens Kano’s ability to compete in environments involving extreme temperatures, chemical exposure, and mission-critical performance requirements.About Kano Laboratories LLCKano Laboratories is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium, industrial-grade specialty chemicals, including iconic Kroil penetrating oils and Super Lube synthetic lubricants. For over 85 years, Kano has built a trusted reputation for performance, reliability, and innovation. The company serves industrial, automotive, MRO, and other specialty markets worldwide.About Triboscience & Engineering, Inc.Triboscience & Engineering is a specialty lubrication company focused on solving complex engineering challenges through advanced formulation, testing, and manufacturing of high-performance lubricants. The company has supported hundreds of organizations with custom solutions and proprietary products.

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