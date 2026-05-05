Illustrated Children’s Book A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs Wins Prestigious Mom’s Choice Award

Winner of the Mom's Choice Award

Clinical psychologist and author Dr. Amy L. Stark’s book recognized among best family-friendly products

I hope A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs continues to spark curiosity and joy in children, while encouraging families to explore the beauty and magic of the world together.” — Dr. Amy L. Stark

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beautifully illustrated children’s book, A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs . has been honored with the distinguished Mom’s Choice Awardwritten by acclaimed clinical psychologist and author Amy L. Stark, PhD . Receiving the MCA Seal of Approval recognizes Dr. Stark’s book as among the best products for families.A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs invites children into a vibrant world of imagination, teaching important lessons about the wonders of nature. The book’s engaging narrative, paired with captivating illustrations, has resonated with families and educators alike, earning it a place among the most beloved children’s titles.In response to the award, Dr. Stark said, “It is truly an honor to receive the Mom’s Choice Award Seal of Approval honoring excellence. I hope A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs continues to spark curiosity and joy in children, while encouraging families to explore the beauty and magic of the world together.”The Mom’s Choice Award is granted to products and services that exemplify excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. Dr. Stark’s achievement underscores her commitment to creating awareness of the miracle of nature and conveying the importance of sharing nature’s magical moments with family and friends.“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, CEO of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of excellence are high-quality and also a great value.”A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs retails for $11.99 and is available online ( https://bit.ly/AMagicalLovelinessofLadybugs Dr. Amy Stark is a clinical psychologist based in Santa Ana, California. She received her doctorate from the California School of Professional Psychology in San Diego and is best known for her work with children in high-conflict divorce situations. This is the eighth children’s book written by Amy L. Stark, PhD. In 2024, she received the Nautilus Book Silver Award for You are More Than: A Primer for Finding Light in Your Heart. Dr. Stark also wrote the popular 3-book Whole Heart series helping kids with self-esteem: Whole Heart for Girls, Whole Heart for Young Women, and Whole Heart for Boys. Plus, a 3-book Fairy Godmother illustrated book series: The Fairy Godmother Next Door, The Fairy Godmother Babysits, and The Fairy Godmother Helps the Monarchs. The monarch story is a top seller and includes a section on how to build your own butterfly garden. Her expertise is sought after and published in U.S. News & World Report, Reader’s Digest, Women’s Health, and Parenting OC magazine. Follow Dr. Stark on Twitter @drstark, Instagram @dramystark and https://bit.ly/authordramylstark The Mom’s Choice Awards (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 60 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom’s Choice Awards by visiting www.MomsChoiceAwards.com

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