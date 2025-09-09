Emmy Winner Alex Borstein Takes Her New Solo Show on the Road
Emmy-award winner Alex Borstein debuts her new solo show Thirsty nationwide. Photo credit: Jonny Marlow
Alex Borstein is Thirsty Debuts in 8 Cities Nationwide
In the new show about growing up, growing old, and staying thirsty, Borstein brings her personal life on stage as she finds herself sandwiched between two soul-sucking kids and two eccentric, aging parents.
“I’m doing a one-ho show in a city near you,” Borstein said, “and giving all the proceeds to nonprofit organizations.”
Thirsty Tour Dates:
September 2025
• Sept. 25 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall
• Sept. 26 Vashon Island, WA – Vashon Center for the Arts
October 2025
• Oct. 12 Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway
• Oct. 14 Chicago, IL – The Den Theatre
November 2025
• Nov. 12 Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House
• Nov. 13 Washington DC – Miracle Theatre
December 2025
• Dec. 13 Sonoma, CA – Sebastiani Theatre
• Dec. 14 San Francisco, CA – Manny’s
Borstein is best known for her role as Susie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 444 episodes as Lois on Family Guy, a critically acclaimed performance as Dawn on HBO’s Getting On, and Ms. Ungermeyer in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Her 2023 Critics Choice nominated special, Corsets & Clown Suits, is on Amazon Prime.
For more information on tour dates and tickets, go to https://www.instagram.com/alexborstein/
