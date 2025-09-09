Emmy Winner Alex Borstein Takes Her New Solo Show on the Road

Emmy-award winner Alex Borstein debuts her new solo show Thirsty nationwide. Photo credit: Jonny Marlow Alex Borstein brings new solo show Thirsty to 8 cities nationwide

I’m doing a one-ho show in a city near you and giving all the proceeds to nonprofit organizations.” — Alex Borstein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein is launching a nationwide comedy tour, after wrapping five seasons as Susie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and earning a Critics Choice award nomination for her 2023 comedy special. The new solo show Thirsty kicks off in Portland this month and includes stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Washington D.C. with eight confirmed dates through December 2025.In the new show about growing up, growing old, and staying thirsty, Borstein brings her personal life on stage as she finds herself sandwiched between two soul-sucking kids and two eccentric, aging parents.“I’m doing a one-ho show in a city near you,” Borstein said, “and giving all the proceeds to nonprofit organizations.”Thirsty Tour Dates:September 2025• Sept. 25 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall• Sept. 26 Vashon Island, WA – Vashon Center for the ArtsOctober 2025• Oct. 12 Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway• Oct. 14 Chicago, IL – The Den TheatreNovember 2025• Nov. 12 Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House• Nov. 13 Washington DC – Miracle TheatreDecember 2025• Dec. 13 Sonoma, CA – Sebastiani Theatre• Dec. 14 San Francisco, CA – Manny’sBorstein is best known for her role as Susie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 444 episodes as Lois on Family Guy, a critically acclaimed performance as Dawn on HBO’s Getting On, and Ms. Ungermeyer in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Her 2023 Critics Choice nominated special, Corsets & Clown Suits, is on Amazon Prime.For more information on tour dates and tickets, go to https://www.instagram.com/alexborstein/

