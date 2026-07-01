Planning for Planting – GFC Seedling Selection Time is Here!

“The best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago. The next best time is now.”

You’ve likely heard that quote before. While its origin is unclear, it famously applies to trees – and for good reason! Trees provide beautiful and functional benefits for us today, and a lasting promise for tomorrow’s generations.

As of July 6, the GFC’s online seeding store is open to take orders for the 2026-27 planting season (December-March). All seedlings sold through GFC nurseries are grown from seed adapted to Georgia’s unique climate and soils. We process our seeds at our seed conditioning plant in Dry Branch, Georgia. Husks, wings and debris are removed and damaged or unhealthy seeds are discarded. Seeds are then dried for storage or prepared for immediate planting in our nursery, where they continue to grow until they are lifted and prepared for travel.

Most GFC seedlings are sold “bare root.” However, due to customer requests, a limited number of containerized seedlings will be offered beginning this year.

We’re excited about our state-of-the-art facility that processes these containerized long leaf and loblolly seedlings. Located on GFC’s Flint River Nursery site in Byromville, the building houses custom machinery and storage that nurtures seedlings with irrigation controls. The containerized seedlings coming out now were sowed this spring and we expect the operation to grow exponentially for next year’s sales and plantings.

Some have said the GFC Seedling Store is one of Georgia’s “best kept secrets.” Savvy landowners, however, have been shopping with us since the nursery’s orchards and nursery facilities were established in 1987. Two primary draws are selection and pricing.

ORDER WHILE INVENTORY IS HIGHEST

Pine selections include longleaf, shortleaf, loblolly, and slash. Because we participate in two university/industry tree improvement cooperatives, our genetically improved pine seedlings have a number of desirable qualities. Tree farmers planting for faster growth, disease resistance, and improved straightness know that our proprietary selections, including Georgia Giants and Elite Straight Loblolly, have solid reputations.

Hardwood selections at the GFC Seedling Store consist of several oak varieties, including Northern Red, white, swamp chestnut, and willow. Also featured are many ornamental, fruit, and flowering species. Persimmon is a very popular species for attracting wildlife.

PACK FOR TRAVEL IN DECEMBER



We know our bare-root seedlings, and that is why we take care to pack them properly. A special gel is applied to seedling roots to prevent drying out during transport and decrease planting shock. The gel does not need to be removed before planting and seedling roots shouldn’t be pruned. This allows for optimal absorption of moisture and nutrients from the ground. Seedlings shouldn’t be allowed to dry out from wind or sun and temperature extremes need to be avoided. Seedlings should be planted deeply within two weeks of receipt. Deliveries are made weekly to local GFC offices and are also available for pickup at the Flint River Nursery. Prices vary. Discounts are available for orders of 10,000 hardwoods or 100,000 pines.

To see the list of tree species available from GFC, go to gaseedlings.org. Details about the planting and care of seedlings, along with numerous resources for everything trees can be found at gatrees.org.

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