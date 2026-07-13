Navigating the Front Lines: Inside Georgia’s Forestry Dispatch Centers

Becky Waller and Ashley Booth, response center managers at Tifton and Macon, respectively.

In the latest episode of our podcast, The Georgia Forestry Forum, we turn the spotlight to the often-unsung heroes on the front lines of wildfire response: the dispatchers. Becky Waller and Ashley Booth, response center managers at Tifton and Macon, respectively, peeled back the curtain on the fast-paced, high-pressure world within Georgia’s Forestry Dispatch Centers.

The Role of Dispatchers

When people visualize wildfire response, they often envision the fire engines and firefighters battling the flames. However, before any of that happens, the work begins with dispatchers like Becky and Ashley. Throughout the episode, they demystified the role they play, explaining that their job is far more than just answering calls. They manage everything from issuing burn permits to coordinating the logistics for human and aerial firefighting resources.

A Day in the Life of a Dispatcher

Being a dispatcher requires an extraordinary skill level for multitasking. Each day brings a mix of issuing burn permits and responding to wildfire emergencies. “You need three ears to do this job,” joked Ashley, reflecting on the complexity and urgency that colors their typical day. Becky illuminated the chaos and volume they face, frequently processing over a thousand calls in a single busy shift.

The professionals at these centers aren’t just dispatchers but a blend of dispatch and customer service representatives who might be answering questions about anything from burn permits to now-legendary calls like someone hiding from mosquitoes in their chimney!

Managing Crisis with Calm

One of the podcast’s most poignant discussions focused on staying calm under pressure. Dispatchers are trained to maintain composure to reassure callers, even when dealing with aggressive wildfires or when callers fear for the safety of loved ones. This calm is crucial in controlling situations and providing clear, effective assistance.

“We are the ones that take that initial call to get them dispatched,” Becky explained. They gather critical details in often frantic situations and coordinate the necessary response.

Safety and Communication

Safety is paramount, and beyond orchestrating immediate response, dispatchers conduct routine status checks with field personnel. Ashley described how the calm, controlled voice of a dispatcher can quickly become a comforting anchor in the chaos of wildfire emergencies.

The episode also explored their advanced communication systems, enabling constant contact with field resources, whether through traditional repeaters or LTE technology. This infrastructure ensures seamless coordination across Georgia’s vast and varied landscape.

Teamwork and Support

Inside the dispatch center, teamwork is essential. As Ashley shared, the dispatchers work closely together, often depending on each other’s strengths to manage the high volume and intensity of their work. Becky fondly highlighted the camaraderie, emphasizing the laughter shared amidst the stress as a crucial coping mechanism.

“We rely on one another every day,” Becky said about the strong team culture that makes managing such a demanding job possible.

Beyond the Call

Ultimately, the work done in Georgia’s Forestry Dispatch Centers extends beyond the calls and radio traffic. As Ashley noted, “The job is bigger than us.” Every day, dispatchers ensure the safety of landowners and firefighters, making a tangible impact on communities and the environment.

Georgia’s dispatchers are not just voices over the radio or phones; they are lifelines ensuring that resources are efficiently deployed and that land management is safe and sustainable. They’re the unseen heroes making every firefighting effort possible, testament to the immense dedication a career in forestry demands.

Take a deeper dive into this special team that forms the backbone of GFC’s wildfire response in GFC’s Forestry Forum Podcast #28: https://gatrees.org/news/digital-media-toolkit/georgia-forestry-forum-podcast/

To learn more about the vital work done by these teams and explore more of Georgia Forestry Commission’s services, visit GaTrees.org.