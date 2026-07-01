Fireworks: 7 Tips to Celebrate Safely this July 4th!

As July 4th gets closer and our country celebrates its 250th birthday, NCDHHS wants everyone to use fireworks safely. Fireworks can seriously hurt people if they aren’t used the right way.

How Common are Fireworks Injuries in NC?

In 2025, North Carolina emergency rooms treated 104 people for fireworks injuries during the July 4th weekend.

From 2020 to 2024, there was an average of 192 emergency department visits each year for fireworks-related injuries. More than 70% of those occurred in July. More than one in 10 firework injuries required hospitalization.

Source: Fireworks-Related Emergency Department Visits in NC, 2020-2024 (PDF)

7 Tips for Safe Celebrations

Stay safe this holiday with these fireworks safety tips:

Keep fireworks, including sparklers, away from young children. Sparklers can get as hot as 2,000°F. Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case of a fire. Only buy fireworks that are legal in your area and made for consumer use. Never use fireworks if you have been drinking alcohol or using drugs. Light fireworks at one at a time and move back quickly. Do not try to re-light or pick up fireworks that didn’t go off. Always read and follow the instructions and warnings. Only hold fireworks in your hand if the instructions say they are safe.

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