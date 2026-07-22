July 25th is World Drowning Prevention Day

Drowning can happen to anyone. It happens fast and is often silent.

The number of unintentional drowning deaths has increased by 50% over the past 10 years. Teens and adults usually drown in natural water, like lakes, rivers or the ocean. Most drownings occur in July.

Drowning is the number one cause of death for young children ages 1 to 4 years. Most young children drown in swimming pools.

More than half of boating-related deaths were drownings without a watercraft accident. Almost all boating-related injuries were related to watercraft accidents.

Teach yourself and children basic swimming and water safety. Swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning. Put down the phone and watch children at all times around pools and any body of water. Movies and TV often show a drowning child as flailing. But a drowning child is more likely to slip silently underwater. It can be easy to miss, until it's too late. Learn more about drowning prevention for everyone. Use the buddy system. Always swim with a buddy. Choose swimming sites that have lifeguards when possible. Learn CPR and basic rescue skills. Your CPR skills could save someone’s life in the time it takes for paramedics to arrive. Many organizations such as American Red Cross and American Heart Association offer CPR training courses, both online and in-person. Keep pools secure. If you’re not using the pool, close and lock or latch gates or doors. Never prop a gate or door open and remove or lock ladders when aboveground pools are not in use. Wear a life jacket while boating. Children should wear life jackets for all activities in or around natural water. Learn more about recreational boating safety. Know the water conditions. Look for potential hazards like: Strong currents

Undertows

Sudden changes in water depth

Related blog: Summer Safety: Tips for Grilling, Swimming and Beating the Heat