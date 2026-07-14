Vaccines required and recommended for NC teens

Summer’s out, school’s in! Make sure your teen is ready for school. Check their backpack, clothes and immunization record.

Vaccines aren't only for babies and young children. Older children and teens need vaccines, too! Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against preventable diseases.

Contact your provider to set up an immunization appointment. Your child's insurance provider may cover the costs.

Need help paying for vaccines? Eligible children 18 or younger can get free vaccines through the Vaccines for Children program. Use the VFC provider map to find local providers who offer no-cost vaccines to eligible children and teens.

Is your child starting seventh or 12th grade?

North Carolina requires certain immunizations to start seventh or 12th grade.

Other vaccines are also required, but your child may have already gotten them. If not, they'll need to catch up on their immunizations. Check their immunization record or with their health care provider.

More recommended vaccines for pre-teens and teens

Children ages 11-12 need two doses of the HPV vaccine to protect against related cancers. Talk with your health care provider about the HPV vaccine.

More immunization resources for you and your family

Resources