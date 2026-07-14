Cyclosporiasis in North Carolina: What it is and How to Stay Safe

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite called cyclospora. This parasite can only be seen with a microscope. People get sick when they eat or drink food or water that is contaminated with this parasite.

NC is among dozens of U.S. states experiencing an increase of cyclosporiasis cases this summer.

Cases since May 1: 307 (as of July 14)

Hospitalizations since May 1: 13 (as of July 14)

Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis

People usually feel sick about one week after exposure to the parasite. The main symptom of cyclosporiasis is watery diarrhea, with frequent bowel movements.

Other common symptoms include:

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Stomach cramps and pain

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Some people may also experience:

Vomiting

Body aches

Headache

Fever

Flu-like symptoms

Some people who are infected may not have any symptoms.

Ways to Help Prevent Cyclosporiasis

Wash all produce thoroughly

Cyclospora is often connected with fresh herbs and produce that are eaten uncooked. Parsley and cilantro are commonly identified ingredients.

The FDA has the following tips about handling and cleaning fresh produce:

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas of produce before preparing or eating.

Rinse produce before you peel it. This way dirt and bacteria aren’t moved from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable.

Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There’s no need to use soap or a produce wash.

Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce (melons, cucumbers, etc.)

Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel. This helps to further reduce bacteria that may be present.

Remove the outermost leaves of a head of lettuce or cabbage.

Get more tips and information (FDA)

Practice good hand hygiene

Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap. Use a clean towel to dry your hands.

Be sure to wash:

Before eating or preparing food.

After preparing fresh produce.

After using the bathroom or changing a diaper.

Hand sanitizer gel is not a good replacement for handwashing.

If You Feel Sick

“If you are experiencing severe or persistent diarrhea, you should reach out to your health care provider.” - Dr. Zack Moore, Division of Public Health

See a doctor if you think you may have cyclosporiasis. The disease can be treated with antibiotics. It is also important to prevent dehydration by drinking lots of water or drinks with added electrolytes.

Finally, stay home if you are ill. This helps slow the spread to others.