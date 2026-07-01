Waterford World's Fair
Bureau / Program: Agriculture Resource Development
Date: July 17, 2026 - July 19, 2026
Location: North Waterford, Maine
Event Type: Fair
A small family oriented agricultural fair, featuring local vendors, entertainment and livestock. Old MacDonald's Barn full of animals to touch, outside stage with local talent, demonstrations & livestock exhibits
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