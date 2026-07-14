Division / Program: Maine Harness Racing Commission

Date: July 21, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing Join Contact Name: Shane Bacon

Contact Email: shane.bacon@maine.gov

Agenda (PDF) If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.