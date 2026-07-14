Division / Program: Maine Harness Racing Commission
Date: July 21, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams
Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing

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Contact Name: Shane Bacon
Contact Email: shane.bacon@maine.gov

Agenda (PDF)

If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.