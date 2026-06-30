MPD Seeking Suspects in Chinatown Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in an armed robbery that occurred in Chinatown.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at approximately 12:30 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northwest. A group of suspects discharged a firework toward the victims, which did not cause any injuries. The victims attempted to leave the area, but the group of suspects followed the victims. One of the suspects in the group brandished a firearm and demanded the victim's property. An unknown number of suspects in the group began searching through the property of all three victims. A second suspect took property from the second victim, and a third suspect took property from the third victim. The three suspects and the larger group fled the area with other property from the victims.

Three suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26088565