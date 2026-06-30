MPD Arrests Suspect in Shaw Street Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Sunday, May 10, 2026, at approximately 4:55 a.m., Third District officers were flagged down in reference to the report of a robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The suspect approached the victim and demanded property. When the victim refused, the suspect assaulted the victim, stole the victim’s belongings, and fled on foot.
As a result of the detectives' investigation, on Thursday, June 26, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Robert Johnson Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).
CCN: 26062829
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