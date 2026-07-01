Traffic Alert - Schoolhouse Rd Brownington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Schoolhouse Rd Brownington has both lanes obstructed in the area of By the Town Clerks office // 622 Schoolhouse Rd due to a Road Closure .

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.