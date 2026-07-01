UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Request for Information / Multiple Charges

UPDATE: The individual involved in this incident has been identified as Tyler Wallin of Barre City, VT. The Vermont State Police would like to thank everyone who provided information leading to the arrest of Wallin and Barre City Police Department, Randolph Police Department, and Barre City Probation & Parole for their assitance. All vehicles have been recovered and returned to their owners. Wallin was cited and released to Barre Probation and Parole for lodging.





VSP News Release-Incident