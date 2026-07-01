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UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Request for Information / Multiple Charges

UPDATE: The individual involved in this incident has been identified as Tyler Wallin of Barre City, VT. The Vermont State Police would like to thank everyone who provided information leading to the arrest of Wallin and Barre City Police Department, Randolph Police Department, and Barre City Probation & Parole for their assitance. All vehicles have been recovered and returned to their owners. Wallin was cited and released to Barre Probation and Parole for lodging. 


VSP News Release-Incident

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 26B2003191, 26B2003192, 26B2003193 and 26B2003200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole                     

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2026, at approximately 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 14N AND VT RTE 14S, Randolph, VT


ACCUSED: Tyler Wallin                                               

 Age: 28


Residence: Barre City, VT


Violations: 

Aggravated operation without owners' consent (x2)

Operation without owners' consent 

Unlawful trespass 

Petit larceny 

Vi

On June 25, 2026, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of several motor vehicles stolen in Randolph, VT. Investigation revealed that on June 25, 2026, during the early morning hours, someone stole multiple vehicles and stole items from another. One individual was observed wearing a dark cut off sweatshirt, dark pants, a hat and a backpack. The other was observed wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with dark colored hair.

Trooper Trinity Poole

Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Royalton, VT

(802) 234 9933

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UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Request for Information / Multiple Charges

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