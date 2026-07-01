UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Request for Information / Multiple Charges
UPDATE: The individual involved in this incident has been identified as Tyler Wallin of Barre City, VT. The Vermont State Police would like to thank everyone who provided information leading to the arrest of Wallin and Barre City Police Department, Randolph Police Department, and Barre City Probation & Parole for their assitance. All vehicles have been recovered and returned to their owners. Wallin was cited and released to Barre Probation and Parole for lodging.
VSP News Release-Incident
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
CASE#: 26B2003191, 26B2003192, 26B2003193 and 26B2003200
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
DATE/TIME: June 25, 2026, at approximately 0100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 14N AND VT RTE 14S, Randolph, VT
ACCUSED: Tyler Wallin
Age: 28
Residence: Barre City, VT
Violations:
Aggravated operation without owners' consent (x2)
Operation without owners' consent
Unlawful trespass
Petit larceny
Vi
On June 25, 2026, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of several motor vehicles stolen in Randolph, VT. Investigation revealed that on June 25, 2026, during the early morning hours, someone stole multiple vehicles and stole items from another. One individual was observed wearing a dark cut off sweatshirt, dark pants, a hat and a backpack. The other was observed wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with dark colored hair.
Trooper Trinity Poole
Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Royalton, VT
(802) 234 9933
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