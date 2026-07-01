SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DOMESTIC ASSAULT-VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE-INTERFERENCE W/ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES/TOWN OF DORSET
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3003578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Chad Johnson
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/30/26 @ 1838 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Frost Lane, Dorset.
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Aggravated Stalking.
ACCUSED: Brett A. Torres
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/30/26 at approximately 1838 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Lane in Dorset, for a domestic disturbance. Manchester Police assisted by responding to the scene and making it safe until Troopers arrived.
Upon arrival, Troopers began investigating the incident and determined Brett Torres had assaulted a household member during a physical altercation. Investigation also revealed Brett Torres had Court ordered Conditions of Release imposed upon him earlier in the year for a different incident. It was determined Torres had violated these Conditions of Release as well during this incident.
Subsequent the investigation, Torres was arrested and taken into custody for the offenses of Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Aggravated Stalking, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Torres was later remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility after being ordered held without bail for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - Yes LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: No bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
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