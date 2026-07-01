Wellington Pioneer Days-Wellington City Park. Friday, July 24th Community Picnic in the park at 6:00 p.m. followed by Desert Sage Band. Saturday, July 25th breakfast in the park at 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Vendors in the park, games, live music, bingo, tournaments, & more. For more information follow Wellington City Events Facebook Page.

More information to follow. Check their Facebook page for updates.