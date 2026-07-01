Comedy Night with Andy Gold
Legacy Banquet & Event Center located inside the Sure Stay Plus by Best Western is hosting a comedy night with Andy Gold, featuring Michael Davis.
If you’re ready for an evening of laughs with friends, this show is for you!
Event starts at 8:00 p.m. Get your tickets in advance and the link provided.
For more information, contact the Sure Stay by Best Western at 435-637-8880
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