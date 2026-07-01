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Comedy Night with Andy Gold

Legacy Banquet & Event Center located inside the Sure Stay Plus by Best Western is hosting a comedy night with Andy Gold, featuring Michael Davis.

If you’re ready for an evening of laughs with friends, this show is for you!

Event starts at 8:00 p.m. Get your tickets in advance and the link provided.

For more information, contact the Sure Stay by Best Western at 435-637-8880

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Comedy Night with Andy Gold

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