This May Be the Most Important Class You Take This Semester

June 30 2026

Know Yourself. Choose Your Path. Build Your Future.

The right major can open doors. The wrong one can cost time, money and momentum.

CAPS 123 Career Development helps you gain clarity about who you are and where you want to go. Through assessments, exploration and guided planning, you’ll connect your strengths and interests to majors and careers that make sense for you.

You’ll learn to:

• Match your interests and personality to career possibilities

• Explore majors with confidence

• Strengthen career-readiness skills employers value

• Create meaningful academic and career goals

Your future starts with one click for fall semester.

Enroll in CAPS 123 today and take control of what’s next.

“The resources and activities in CAPS 123 helped me gain insight and narrow down potential career fields.”

—Class participant

Need Help?

• NSHE Student ID? CSN Call Center 702-651-5555, opt. 4 (M–F, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.)

• Logging In to MyCSN? CSN Help Desk 702-651-4357 (24 hours/7 days a week)

• Questions? e-counseling@csn.edu