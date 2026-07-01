Boulder County Parks Closing One Hour Early on July 4
Boulder County, Colo. - All Boulder County Parks & Open Space trailheads will close at 7:30 p.m. on July 4, approximately one hour before sunset, due to elevated fire risk. Trailheads will reopen at sunrise on Sunday, July 5. Closing the trailheads an hour earlier helps reduce the risk of accidental fires and allows rangers and first responders to stay focused on immediate emergencies during a period of heightened fire danger.
The closed areas include:
- Anne U. White Trail
- Bald Mountain Scenic Area
- Betasso Preserve
- Caribou Ranch
- Carolyn Holmberg Preserve at Rock Creek Farm (Stearns Lake)
- Coalton Trailhead
- Dodd Reservoir
- Flagg Park
- Hall Ranch
- Harney-Lastoka
- Heil Valley Ranch
- Hessie Trailhead
- Lagerman Agricultural Preserve
- Legion Park
- Mud Lake
- Pella Crossing
- Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain
- Twin Lakes
- Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat
- Walker Ranch
Updated Fire Restrictions for Unincorporated Boulder County
Stage 2 fire restrictions have been enacted for the mountain area of unincorporated Boulder County and Stage 1 fire restrictions have been enacted for the plains area of unincorporated Boulder County. The updated fire restrictions are effective as of noon Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:
- Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including campfires, stoves, barbecues, grills and lanterns that burn wood, pressed logs, briquettes, pellets or charcoal
- Sale, use and possession of fireworks
- Recreational shooting (except lawful hunting)
- Smoking, except inside enclosed structures or vehicles
- Operating a chainsaw or other outdoor gas‑powered equipment
- Blasting, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame
- Using explosives, including fuses, blasting caps, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition
- Parking or driving a motor vehicle off established roads where vegetation may contact the underside of the vehicle
- Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1
- Violating any state law concerning burning or fires
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Prohibit:
- Open fires, including campfires and charcoal grills on public lands
- Fireworks: sale, use, and possession
- Recreational shooting on public lands (except lawful hunting)
- Smoking except in enclosed vehicles/buildings or cleared areas
- Chainsaw or combustion engine use without proper spark arrestors and safety equipment
- Welding or torch use without a 10‑foot cleared area and extinguisher
- Explosives or blasting work
- Parking motorized vehicles in grassy or vegetated areas
To learn more about the current fire restrictions visit boco.org/FireRestrictions
If you live in a municipality, be sure to check your municipal fire restrictions.
Conditions can change quickly, stay informed
- Trail Alerts: Sign up to receive trail‑closure notifications by texting TRAILS to 877‑556‑2534 or subscribing to email alerts at boco.org/TrailAlerts.
- Fire Restrictions: Check the latest Boulder County fire-restriction level at boco.org/FireRestrictions.
- Boco Alerts: Visit bocoalert.org to sign up for ‘Opt-In Alerts’ for up to five addresses (i.e. your home, your work, your school, etc.). These alerts share information about current emergencies or disasters and the actions you should take to keep yourself safe. These can be received by text, phone call, or email.
- Boco Alerts is available in over 100 different languages through the ReachWell translation app. Once you have downloaded the app, select BOCOalert to receive alerts in your preferred language.
Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email salameel@bouldercounty.gov or call 720-564-2874.
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