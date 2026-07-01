Boulder County Parks Closing One Hour Early on July 4

Boulder County, Colo. - All Boulder County Parks & Open Space trailheads will close at 7:30 p.m. on July 4, approximately one hour before sunset, due to elevated fire risk. Trailheads will reopen at sunrise on Sunday, July 5. Closing the trailheads an hour earlier helps reduce the risk of accidental fires and allows rangers and first responders to stay focused on immediate emergencies during a period of heightened fire danger.

The closed areas include:

Anne U. White Trail

Bald Mountain Scenic Area

Betasso Preserve

Caribou Ranch

Carolyn Holmberg Preserve at Rock Creek Farm (Stearns Lake)

Coalton Trailhead

Dodd Reservoir

Flagg Park

Hall Ranch

Harney-Lastoka

Heil Valley Ranch

Hessie Trailhead

Lagerman Agricultural Preserve

Legion Park

Mud Lake

Pella Crossing

Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain

Twin Lakes

Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat

Walker Ranch

Updated Fire Restrictions for Unincorporated Boulder County

Stage 2 fire restrictions have been enacted for the mountain area of unincorporated Boulder County and Stage 1 fire restrictions have been enacted for the plains area of unincorporated Boulder County. The updated fire restrictions are effective as of noon Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including campfires, stoves, barbecues, grills and lanterns that burn wood, pressed logs, briquettes, pellets or charcoal

Sale, use and possession of fireworks

Recreational shooting (except lawful hunting)

Smoking, except inside enclosed structures or vehicles

Operating a chainsaw or other outdoor gas‑powered equipment

Blasting, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

Using explosives, including fuses, blasting caps, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition

Parking or driving a motor vehicle off established roads where vegetation may contact the underside of the vehicle

Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1

Violating any state law concerning burning or fires

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Prohibit:

Open fires, including campfires and charcoal grills on public lands

Fireworks: sale, use, and possession

Recreational shooting on public lands (except lawful hunting)

Smoking except in enclosed vehicles/buildings or cleared areas

Chainsaw or combustion engine use without proper spark arrestors and safety equipment

Welding or torch use without a 10‑foot cleared area and extinguisher

Explosives or blasting work

Parking motorized vehicles in grassy or vegetated areas

To learn more about the current fire restrictions visit boco.org/FireRestrictions

If you live in a municipality, be sure to check your municipal fire restrictions.

Conditions can change quickly, stay informed

Trail Alerts: Sign up to receive trail‑closure notifications by texting TRAILS to 877‑556‑2534 or subscribing to email alerts at boco.org/TrailAlerts.

Sign up to receive trail‑closure notifications by texting TRAILS to 877‑556‑2534 or subscribing to email alerts at boco.org/TrailAlerts. Fire Restrictions: Check the latest Boulder County fire-restriction level at boco.org/FireRestrictions.

Check the latest Boulder County fire-restriction level at boco.org/FireRestrictions. Boco Alerts: Visit bocoalert.org to sign up for ‘Opt-In Alerts’ for up to five addresses (i.e. your home, your work, your school, etc.). These alerts share information about current emergencies or disasters and the actions you should take to keep yourself safe. These can be received by text, phone call, or email.

Visit bocoalert.org to sign up for ‘Opt-In Alerts’ for up to five addresses (i.e. your home, your work, your school, etc.). These alerts share information about current emergencies or disasters and the actions you should take to keep yourself safe. These can be received by text, phone call, or email. Boco Alerts is available in over 100 different languages through the ReachWell translation app. Once you have downloaded the app, select BOCOalert to receive alerts in your preferred language.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email salameel@bouldercounty.gov or call 720-564-2874.