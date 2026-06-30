Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 30, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:25 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 579 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 583 Human Services

HB 2680 Liquor Control

HB 2681 Transportation

HB 2682 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 2683 Transportation

HB 2684 Transportation

HB 2685 Finance

SB 1133 Professional Licensure

SB 1303 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 525 A Resolution designating the week of September 14 through 20, 2026, as "Diaper Need Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 193-9 HR 528 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome and pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections. 201-1 HR 531 A Resolution designating the month of June 2026 as "Scoliosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 552 A Resolution recognizing July 17, 2026, as "717 Day" in Pennsylvania. 196-6 HR 554 A Resolution designating the week of August 19 through 30, 2026, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 576 A Resolution commemorating July 4, 2026, on the important and historic event of the "United States Semiquincentennial, America 250" in Pennsylvania. 202-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.