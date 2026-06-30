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Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 30, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:25 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 579     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 583     Human Services

                   

HB 2680   Liquor Control

HB 2681   Transportation

HB 2682   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 2683   Transportation

HB 2684   Transportation

HB 2685   Finance

                   

SB 1133    Professional Licensure

SB 1303    State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 733

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 996

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HB 2082

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Amended

HB 2083

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Amended

HB 2219

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2359

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2398

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HB 2455

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2499

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2529

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2535

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HB 2558

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 520

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 552

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Amended

HR 562

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 566

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 576

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 580

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 225

From Commerce Reported as Committed

SB 604

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 829

From Commerce Reported as Committed

SB 1259

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1261

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

SB 1353

From Commerce Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 525

A Resolution designating the week of September 14 through 20, 2026, as "Diaper Need Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.   

193-9

HR 528

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome and pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections.

201-1

HR 531

A Resolution designating the month of June 2026 as "Scoliosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

HR 552

A Resolution recognizing July 17, 2026, as "717 Day" in Pennsylvania.

196-6

HR 554

A Resolution designating the week of August 19 through 30, 2026, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

HR 576

A Resolution commemorating July 4, 2026, on the important and historic event of the "United States Semiquincentennial, America 250" in Pennsylvania.

202-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, July 1, 2026  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

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