Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 30, 2026
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 579 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 583 Human Services
HB 2680 Liquor Control
HB 2681 Transportation
HB 2682 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 2683 Transportation
HB 2684 Transportation
HB 2685 Finance
SB 1133 Professional Licensure
SB 1303 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
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From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Amended
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From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Amended
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
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From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Amended
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From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
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From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
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From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
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From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
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From Commerce Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Commerce Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
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From Commerce Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
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A Resolution designating the week of September 14 through 20, 2026, as "Diaper Need Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
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193-9
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A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome and pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections.
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201-1
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A Resolution designating the month of June 2026 as "Scoliosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
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201-1
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A Resolution recognizing July 17, 2026, as "717 Day" in Pennsylvania.
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196-6
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A Resolution designating the week of August 19 through 30, 2026, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania.
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201-1
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A Resolution commemorating July 4, 2026, on the important and historic event of the "United States Semiquincentennial, America 250" in Pennsylvania.
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202-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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