Senate Bill 1403 Printer's Number 1863

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - medically necessary treatment and, if necessary, transportation

of eligible recipients to the recipient's home, nearest

facility, nonhospital drug and alcohol detoxification or

rehabilitation facility or receiving facility under section 8128

(relating to receiving facilities).

(b) Emergency services.--If an EMS agency provides patient

treatment in response to an actual or reported emergency and, if

necessary, transports the patient to a receiving facility under

section 8128, an insurer, medical assistance managed care plan

or Children's Health Insurance Program managed care plan shall

pay the emergency services payment amount for the services

provided. Payment under this subsection shall be subject to

applicable copayments, coinsurances or deductibles.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Emergency services payment amount." The amount payable

under the medical assistance ambulance fee schedule for patient

treatment and, if necessary, patient transport provided by an

emergency medical services agency in response to an actual or

reported emergency.

"Medical assistance ambulance fee schedule." The ambulance

fees established and updated by the Department of Human Services

for the medical assistance program, including the ambulance fees

updated under Medical Assistance Bulletin 26-24-01, effective

January 1, 2024, and any subsequent update to the ambulance fees

made in accordance with State law.

Section 3. The provisions of 55 Pa. Code § 1245.11 (relating

to types of services covered) are abrogated.

Section 4. This act shall take effect in 180 days.

20260SB1403PN1863 - 3 -

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