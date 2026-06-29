Senate Bill 1403 Printer's Number 1863
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - medically necessary treatment and, if necessary, transportation
of eligible recipients to the recipient's home, nearest
facility, nonhospital drug and alcohol detoxification or
rehabilitation facility or receiving facility under section 8128
(relating to receiving facilities).
(b) Emergency services.--If an EMS agency provides patient
treatment in response to an actual or reported emergency and, if
necessary, transports the patient to a receiving facility under
section 8128, an insurer, medical assistance managed care plan
or Children's Health Insurance Program managed care plan shall
pay the emergency services payment amount for the services
provided. Payment under this subsection shall be subject to
applicable copayments, coinsurances or deductibles.
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Emergency services payment amount." The amount payable
under the medical assistance ambulance fee schedule for patient
treatment and, if necessary, patient transport provided by an
emergency medical services agency in response to an actual or
reported emergency.
"Medical assistance ambulance fee schedule." The ambulance
fees established and updated by the Department of Human Services
for the medical assistance program, including the ambulance fees
updated under Medical Assistance Bulletin 26-24-01, effective
January 1, 2024, and any subsequent update to the ambulance fees
made in accordance with State law.
Section 3. The provisions of 55 Pa. Code § 1245.11 (relating
to types of services covered) are abrogated.
Section 4. This act shall take effect in 180 days.
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